Dana Bests Biscuits in Series Opener

August 20, 2024 - Southern League (SL)

Rocket City Trash Pandas News Release







MONTGOMERY, AL - Behind a stellar performance from starting pitcher Caden Dana, the Rocket City Trash Pandas defeated the Montgomery Biscuits 7-3 Tuesday night at Riverwalk Stadium.

It took the Trash Pandas just five pitches to collect three hits to open the game. None were bigger than outfielder Tucker Flint's three-run homer to put Rocket City ahead in the first against Montgomery starter Adam Leverett (L, 7-4).

Rocket City added another in the following inning as infielder Christian Moore doubled in a run. The hit would be Moore's second in as many frames.

Montgomery cut the Trash Pandas lead in half in the fourth as infielder Xavier Issac plated two runs with a single.

The Trash Pandas would get a run back in the sixth as a groundout from designated hitter Orlando Martinez brought in a run to put Rocket City ahead 5-2. Martinez then extended the lead in the eighth with a two-run homer that cleared the right-field wall. The big fly was his fifth of the season.

Rocket City received eight innings of work from Dana (W, 8-7) who allowed just one earned run while striking out nine batters. Dana put together his MiLB-leading 13th quality start in the victory.

The Biscuits would net one run off reliever Hayden Seig thanks to a run-scoring single from catcher Dominic Keegan but the Trash Pandas would hold on for a 7-3 series-opening victory.

Dana would pick up his eighth win of the season and was backed up with 3-RBI nights from Flint and Martinez who each went deep. Moore and infielder Denzer Guzman each added two hits of their own.

Rocket City will look to continue it's hot start to the series against the Biscuits on Wednesday. First pitch is set for 6:35 CT. Josh Caray will have the call on Talk Radio WZZN 97.7-2 FM HD-2, WAAY 31.6 The Grio and streaming on MiLB.TV, the MLB App, and Bally Live!

Probable Starters: Chase Chaney (RCT) vs. Sean Hunley (MTG)

