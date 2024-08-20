Biscuits Drop Series Opener to Trash Pandas, 7-3

August 20, 2024 - Southern League (SL)

Montgomery Biscuits on game night

(Montgomery Biscuits, Credit: Matt Austin)

MONTGOMERY, AL - The Montgomery Biscuits (65-50, 25-21) dropped their series opener, 7-3, to the Rocket City Trash Pandas (52-61, 19-26) on Tuesday night at Riverwalk Stadium.

The Trash Pandas took a three-run lead in the opening frame and went wire-to-wire for the win. Tucker Flint and Orlando Martinez each homered to account for five of their seven runs, and Caden Dana pitched eight innings and allowed one earned run.

Tanner Murray picked up the first Montgomery hit in the third inning with a double off the left field wall. Murray now leads the league with 24 doubles.

Xavier Isaac shot a two-run single through the right side in the fourth to make it 4-2, the closest Montgomery got in the contest.

Dominic Keegan singled in a run in the ninth to make it 7-3.

The second game of the series is on Wednesday night at Riverwalk Stadium. Sean Hunley will make the start for Montgomery while Chase Chaney is slated to start for Rocket City. The first pitch is at 6:35pm CT. Fans can listen on Sports Radio 740, MiLB First Pitch App, and Bally Live.

