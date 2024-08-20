Know Your Opponent: Montgomery Biscuits

August 20, 2024 - Southern League (SL)

The Rocket City Trash Pandas will finish off their road trip against the Montgomery Biscuits (Double-A, Tampa Bay Rays) in a six-game series.

Montgomery secured a postseason ticket earlier in the season after winning the Southern League South first half championship. It marks their ninth straight Southern League postseason appearance.

These two teams met at Toyota Field in late-May in a series which ended in a split.

It will be the final regular season series between the two teams this season.

Rocket City Trends:

Infielder David Mershon holds a team-best six-game hitting streak. Has recorded at least one hit in each game to begin his professional career.

Infielders Sam Brown and Ben Gobbel both hit for a .368 average against the Biscuits at Toyota Field.

Who's Hot:

Tucker Flint: Named Southern League Player of the Week after hitting 6-for-16 (.375) with two home runs and two RBI. Flint drew 10 walks leading to a .615 on-base percentage.

Chad Stevens: Hit 7-for-20 (.350) with four RBI last series.

David Calabrese: Hit first home run of the season on Sunday.

George Klassen: Earned first Double-A victory with five innings pitched on Friday.

Montgomery Last Series: 4-2 @ Pensacola

The Biscuits started the series off on fire with 30 runs scored over the first two games.

Even as the runs cooled off and each of the final four games were decided by three runs or less, Montgomery still won two of those games to secure the series win on the road.

Biscuits Hitting:

Montgomery holds a league-best .258 average to go along with 86 home runs which ranks fourth.

Outfielder Chandler Simpson made his Biscuits debut at Toyota Field and has lit the league on fire with a team-best .355 average and 52 stolen bases. Simpson is one of four Biscuits hitters with at least 20 stolen bases.

Infielder Carson Williams leads the team with 15 home runs to go along with a .258 average.

Biscuits Pitching:

The Biscuits are equally as strong on the mound with their 3.30 ERA ranking second in the league while striking out a fourth-best 980 batters.

Montgomery's rotation consists of starters Adam Leverett and Logan Workman who each hold an ERA below three with 36 combined starts. Workman leads the entire staff with 102 strikeouts.

Reliever Keyshawn Askew leads the group with 42 appearances and a 1.69 ERA.

Biscuits Prospect Watch:

Montgomery features nine players on the Rays top 30 prospects list which includes four in the top 10.

Three Biscuits hitters all sit in the MLB top 100 prospects list. Williams leads the way as the Rays No. 2 prospect and No. 6 in all of baseball. Fellow infielders Xavier Issac and Brayden Taylor are also included on both lists.

