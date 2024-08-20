Gonzalez Hits Two Home Runs in Barons' 6-5 Win Over Biloxi on Thursday Night

August 20, 2024 - Southern League (SL)

Jacob Gonzalez blasts two home runs as the Birmingham Barons win 6-5 over the Biloxi Shuckers before 2,401 at Regions Field on Tuesday Night. Gonzalez's first home run tied the game at 5-5, while his second home run gave the Barons the 6-5 win.

Gonzalez went 2-for-3 with two home runs, three RBIs, a walk, and three runs scored in the Barons win. With the two home runs, Gonzalez has four home runs on the season. Tyler Neslony and Matt Hogan had a hit and an RBI apiece.

Relief pitcher Andrew Dalquist (2-3, 3.15) gets the win going 2.0 innings, giving up only one hit with three strikeouts. Starting pitcher Juan Carela pitched 4.0 innings, giving up four hits, four earned runs, and three walks with eight strikeouts. Chase Plymell pitched 3.0 innings, giving up three hits, one earned run, and no walks with four strikeouts.

Biloxi scored first in the game on a Connor Scott home run to right field in the top of the first inning. The Barons tied the game at 1-1 in the bottom of the second on a wild pitch, and Tyler Neslony scored from third base.

In the top of the third inning, Casey Martin scored after a stolen base to give the Shuckers a 2-1 lead. In the top of the fourth inning, Ethan Murray hit a two-run home run to give the Shuckers a 4-1 lead. In the bottom of the fifth inning, Gonzalez walked, Michael Turner walked. Hogan rips an RBI single to right field, scoring Gonzalez. The Shuckers still led 4-2.

In the top of the sixth inning, a Casey Martin single scored Zavier Warren, and Biloxi took the 5-2 lead. In the bottom of the sixth inning, Tyler Neslony's sacrifice fly scores Wilfred Veras, followed by the two-run home run by Gonzalez. That tied the game at 5-5. In the bottom of the eighth inning, Gonzalez hit his second home run, and the Barons took the 6-5 lead.

With the win, the Barons improved to 7-0 against Biloxi this season. Next, the Barons will play game 2 of the six-game series against Biloxi on Wednesday night. LHP Tyer Schweitzer (3-4, 4.78) will take the mound for the Barons.

