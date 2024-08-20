M-Braves Host Chattanooga Lookouts in Penultimate Homestand

August 20, 2024 - Southern League (SL)

PEARL, MS - The Mississippi Braves open their penultimate homestand and welcome the Chattanooga Lookouts to Trustmark Park for six games from August 20-25. The homestand will include a Spencer Schwellenbach T-Shirt Jersey (Schwersey) Giveaway on Friday, August 23, presented by the Mississippi Department of Health, Office of Tobacco Control. Alzheimer's Awareness Night and Jersey Auction on Saturday, August 24th, and Post-Game Fireworks, presented in memory of Tony Bailey.

Tuesday, August 20 | vs. Chattanooga Lookouts | 6:35 pm CT

Dog Days: Bring your dog to the game! Well-behaved, socialized dogs are welcome to enjoy the game with your human. Also, we will offer $2 hot dogs on Tuesdays.

Probable Pitchers: RHP Lucas Braun (2-1, 2.85) vs. RHP Sam Benchoter (2-5, 3.97)

Wednesday, August 21 | vs. Chattanooga Lookouts | 6:35 pm CT

First Responders Day: First Responders Wednesday offers FREE field-level or general admission tickets to first responders and emergency personnel, thanks to AMR.

Web Wednesday: Half-price tickets (online only) for Club, Diamond, and Field Level Tickets. Click HERE to get the deal.

Happy Hour: Each Wednesday night game, ÃÂ½ price select mixed drinks in the Farm Bureau Grill from gates open until 7.

Probable Pitchers: RHP Jhancarlos Lara (0-0, 11.57) vs. RHP Chase Petty (9-3, 4.65)

Thursday, August 22 | vs. Chattanooga Lookouts | 6:35 pm CT

Thirsty Thursday™ Blues N' Brews: Mississippi Delta Blues will be featured throughout the game. The night will include the Trustmark Park staple Thirsty Thursday™ drink specials. The M-Braves will salute the rich Blues Music history during the final season by wearing Mississippi Blues jerseys each Thursday home game at Trustmark Park.

Probable Pitchers: RHP Drue Hackenberg (2-2, 3.51) vs. RHP Thomas Farr (1-13, 4.79)

Friday, August 23 | vs. Chattanooga Lookouts | 6:35 pm CT

Spencer Schwellenbach T-Shirt Jersey (Schwersey) Giveaway: The first 1,000 fans will get a Spencer Schwellenbach Schwersey, presented by the Mississippi Department of Health, Office of Tobacco Control.

Trustmark $10,000 Dash For Cash: After the game, $10K is on the line, with ten contestants dashing into the Trustmark Park outfield for as much cash as possible. After Dash For Cash, kids will run the bases.

TrustCare Kids Run The Bases: After the game, TrustCare lets kids run the bases just like the pros!

Probable Pitchers: RHP Ian Mejia (7-5, 3.48) vs. RHP Kevin Abel (4-6, 5.60)

Saturday, August 24 | vs. Chattanooga Lookouts | 6:05 pm CT

Alzheimer's Awareness Night: Join the M-Braves for Alzheimer's Awareness Night and wear purple to support #EndALZ. The M-Braves will wear special purple jerseys that will be available via silent auction, with all proceeds from the jersey auction going to the Alzheimer's Association.

Post-Game Fireworks: Stay after the game for another exciting Post-Game Fireworks Show presented by the Alzheimer's Association in memory of Tony Bailey.

Probable Pitchers: RHP Darius Vines (2-0, 1.65) vs. RHP Jose Acuna (0-2, 0.98)

Sunday, August 25 | vs. Pensacola Blue Wahoos | 2:05 pm CT

Raising Cane's Sunday Family Fun Day & TrustCare Kids Run The Bases: The M-Braves invite you to bring your family for Sunday baseball at Trustmark Park! After the game, kids get to run the bases courtesy of TrustCare! Also, enjoy specials for our Kids Clubbers thanks to Raising Cane's.

Free Bounce House Access: Every Raising Cane's Sunday Family Fun Day for the rest of the season, Fun Zone Bounce House Access is FREE!

Join Us 4 A Jackson: Every Sunday this season, "Join Us 4 A Jackson," and let $20 get you (4) Field Level Tickets and (4) 16 oz. Fountain Drinks!

Probable Pitchers: RHP Lucas Braun (2-1, 2.85) vs. RHP Sam Benschoter (2-5, 3.97)

For tickets and information on the latest promotions, visit mississippibraves.com.

