Oktoberfest Blasts off at Toyota Field

August 20, 2024 - Southern League (SL)

Rocket City Trash Pandas News Release







MADISON, Ala. - Oktoberfest has come early to Toyota Field. The Trash Pandas are set to host a kick-off to the annual celebration on Tuesday, August 27 th when the team begins their final slate of home games in 2024.

Pepsi Gates will open at 5:30 p.m. for the celebration game as the Trash Pandas host the Tennessee Smokies and one thousand fans 21 and over will receive a "Das Bier Boot" glass courtesy of Jonathan's Grille.

Fans with a field level ticket can add-on an "Oktoberfest Bier Festival" ticket and sample German Imported Beer (listed below). The limited add-on opportunity is just $20 and can be added after choosing seats at //TrashPandasBaseball.com/ThemeNights.

The Little German Band will be performing from 5:30 p.m. until 7:30 p.m.

Traditional German bratwurst will be served at the Sprocket's Grill and Soft Pretzels will be available at All-Stars, Dumpster Dive, and Gravity Grille concession locations.

Imported Samples Include:

Erdinger Oktoberfest Weissbräu

Gaffel Kolsch

Ayinger Oktober Fest-Märzen

Erdinger Weissbräu

Ayinger Celebrator Dopplebock

Oktoberfest-themed entertainment will be featured throughout the game as the which kicks off the six-game series. The game is the first of the team's final homestand of the season, a twelve-game stretch that will culminate on Fan Appreciation Day on Sunday, September 8 th.

Tickets to all remaining home games start at just $8 at TPtix.com.

