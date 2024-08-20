Oktoberfest Blasts off at Toyota Field
August 20, 2024 - Southern League (SL)
Rocket City Trash Pandas News Release
MADISON, Ala. - Oktoberfest has come early to Toyota Field. The Trash Pandas are set to host a kick-off to the annual celebration on Tuesday, August 27 th when the team begins their final slate of home games in 2024.
Pepsi Gates will open at 5:30 p.m. for the celebration game as the Trash Pandas host the Tennessee Smokies and one thousand fans 21 and over will receive a "Das Bier Boot" glass courtesy of Jonathan's Grille.
Fans with a field level ticket can add-on an "Oktoberfest Bier Festival" ticket and sample German Imported Beer (listed below). The limited add-on opportunity is just $20 and can be added after choosing seats at //TrashPandasBaseball.com/ThemeNights.
The Little German Band will be performing from 5:30 p.m. until 7:30 p.m.
Traditional German bratwurst will be served at the Sprocket's Grill and Soft Pretzels will be available at All-Stars, Dumpster Dive, and Gravity Grille concession locations.
Imported Samples Include:
Erdinger Oktoberfest Weissbräu
Gaffel Kolsch
Ayinger Oktober Fest-Märzen
Erdinger Weissbräu
Ayinger Celebrator Dopplebock
Oktoberfest-themed entertainment will be featured throughout the game as the which kicks off the six-game series. The game is the first of the team's final homestand of the season, a twelve-game stretch that will culminate on Fan Appreciation Day on Sunday, September 8 th.
Tickets to all remaining home games start at just $8 at TPtix.com.
• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...
Southern League Stories from August 20, 2024
- Oktoberfest Blasts off at Toyota Field - Rocket City Trash Pandas
- Shuckers Make Multiple Moves Prior to Series Opener in Birmingham - Biloxi Shuckers
- Darius Vines, Ethan Workinger Named Farm Bureau Pitcher & Player of the Week - Mississippi Braves
- M-Braves Host Chattanooga Lookouts in Penultimate Homestand - Mississippi Braves
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.