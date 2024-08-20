Darius Vines, Ethan Workinger Named Farm Bureau Pitcher & Player of the Week

August 20, 2024 - Southern League (SL)

PEARL, MS - The Mississippi Braves and Farm Bureau proudly announce that RHP Darius Vines and OF Ethan Workinger have been named Farm Bureau Pitcher and Player of the Week for August 13-18.

Vines, 26, bookended last week's 5-1 series victory in Biloxi by winning starts on Tuesday and Sunday, allowing one run on seven hits in 11.0 innings, four walks, and 17 strikeouts, going 2-0. Vines matched a career-high with 11 strikeouts in 5.0 scoreless innings in the 1-0 shutout win on Tuesday, August 13. Then, on Sunday, August 18, they tossed 6.0 innings of one-run ball, ceding two hits, striking out six, and walking two. Over three M-Braves starts since being outrighted from Atlanta on August 2, the San Diego native is 2-0 with a 1.65 ERA (3 ER/16.1 IP), eight walks, 17 strikeouts, and a 1.23 WHIP.

The Atlanta Braves selected vines in the seventh round of the 2019 draft out of Cal State Bakersfield.

Workinger, 22, led the club with 11 total bases, four RBI, and a .500 slugging percentage over six games last week, batting .318 with a double, home run, three walks, five runs, and .900 OPS. Workinger capped his week on Saturday and Sunday in the M-Braves' 2-0 and 10-1 wins over Biloxi, logging multi-hit games, reaching base six times, going a combined 4-for-7 with a homer, two RBI, four runs, two walks, and a stolen base. Workinger hit his first Double-A home run on Saturday, August 17. The Encinitas, CA native was promoted to Double-A on August 8 and has combined to post a .264 with 16 doubles, three triples, 12 home runs, 56 RBI, 52 runs, and a .756 OPS in 108 games.

Workinger was signed as a non-drafted free agent by the Atlanta Braves on June 22, 2020, after attending San Diego City Community College.

The M-Braves have won six of their last seven games and are just 2.0 games back of first-place Pensacola in the Southern League's South Division with 24 games to play. On Tuesday night, they begin a six-game homestand at Trustmark Park with game one against the Chattanooga Lookouts.

The Mississippi Braves have only two homestands remaining in the farewell season at Trustmark Park: August 20-25 against the Chattanooga Lookouts and September 3-8 against the Tennessee Smokies. Fans can purchase tickets and see more information on promotions by visiting mississippibraves.com.

