Showcase Preview

September 25, 2024 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

New Mexico Ice Wolves News Release







The New Mexico Ice Wolves head to Blaine, MN, for the 2024 NAHL Showcase. While in Minnesota the Ice Wolves will take on the Elmira Aviators, Philadelphia Rebels, and Austin Bruins. The Ice Wolves currently sit in 8 th place in the South Division with a 1-2 record.

On Thursday, Sept. 26 the first opponent will be the Elmira Aviators, who are playing in their inaugural season, and are having a hot start sitting in 4 th place in the East Division with a record of 3-1. The Ice Wolves next game on Friday, Sept. 27 will be against the Philadelphia Rebels another team that the Ice Wolves will be facing for their first time in franchise history. The Rebels are sitting in 2 nd place in the East Division with a record of 3-0-1. Last season, the Rebels missed out on the final playoff spot on a tiebreaker. The final game at the Showcase will be against a formidable opponent in the form of the Austin Bruins. This will be the second matchup in franchise history between the two teams, the first coming back in the Ice Wolves inaugural season, a shutout victory for the Bruins 3-0. During the 2023-2024 campaign the Bruins earned the final playoff spot in the Central Division but were ultimately swept by the Minot Minotauros. Currently, the Bruins are sitting in 2 nd place with only one game played, a victory against the North Iowa Bulls 5-1.

After the Showcase the Ice Wolves will be on the road for the next four weeks taking on South Division opponents once again. The Ice Wolves will be back home November 1 st and November 2 nd to take on the Oklahoma Warriors.

You can watch the games this week on NATV by selecting home audio for the first two games and away audio against the Bruins for the finale.

