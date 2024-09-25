Corpus Christi IceRays Kickoff NAHL Showcase on Thursday

September 25, 2024 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Corpus Christi IceRays News Release







BLAINE, MN - After a successful start to the season for the Corpus Christi IceRays (3-1-0), the IceRays prepare for the 21st annual NAHL Showcase at the Super Rink in Blaine, Minnesota. Unlike in previous years, each team at the Showcase will play three games instead of four this weekend. The IceRays will take on three opponents from three different divisions this year including Danbury from the East, Springfield from the Midwest, and North Iowa who resides in the Central.

TICKETS/BROADCAST INFO

Those who plan to attend the NAHL Showcase in person can purchase tickets in advance HERE, or at the door upon entry. All three games this weekend will be available on NATV, click on the Home or Away feed corresponding with Corpus Christi and listen to the "Voice of the IceRays" Joey Erickson.

DANBURY

The IceRays and Danbury Hat Tricks (1-2-1) kickoff their showcase against one another on Thursday, September 26, wrapping up day two of the action with puck drop at 6:30 CT. It marks the first ever meeting between Corpus Christi and Danbury since they joined the league in 2020-21. Including the history of Dawson and the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Knights, this will be the 5th overall meeting and first since 2017, when the Knights won 3-2 in a shootout. This game could feature former IceRays Goalie Thomas Kiesewetter who appeared in 21 games during the 22-23 season.

SPRINGFIELD

Next up for the IceRays is the third overall meeting all time and first since 2019 with the Springfield Jr. Blues (1-1-0) on Friday, September 27 at 5:15 CT. Corpus Christi lost both previous matchups against the Jr. Blues at the NAHL Showcase. IceRays Forward Michael Valdez will take on the team he broke into junior hockey with back in 21-22 where he posted 19 points in 53 games his rookie season. Valdez enters the showcase with two goals in his first four games this season.

NORTH IOWA

The showcase finale for the IceRays is a date with the North Iowa Bulls (0-1-0) on Saturday, September 28 with a much earlier puck drop of 12:45 CT. This will be the first ever meeting between the two franchises. The Bulls enter the showcase having played just one game against the Austin Bruins, in which they fell by a final score of 5-1.

SHOWCASE STATS/HIGHLIGHTS

The Corpus Christi IceRays have an overall record of 9-15-2 at the NAHL Showcase since joining the league in 2010-11. Their best showcase performance was in their inaugural season going 3-1 which included back-to-back games with five goals against Chicago and Owatonna. Last season the IceRays went 1-3 while surrendering four goals per game.

Heading into this weekend the IceRays have allowed a total of eight goals in four games this season.

For information, please call 361-814-7825, 814-PUCK.

Keep up with the IceRays all season long on our social media pages @iceraysnahl

• Discuss this story on the North American Hockey League message board...





North American Hockey League Stories from September 25, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.