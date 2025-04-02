IceRays and Mudbugs Clash in Shreveport to Decide 2nd Place

April 2, 2025 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Corpus Christi IceRays News Release







SHREVEPORT, LA - It all comes down to the final weekend of the regular season to determine the 2nd place finisher and an automatic bid into the division semifinals in the South Division. The Corpus Christi IceRays (35-17-5) wrap up their seven-game road trip in Shreveport at the George's Pond at Hirsch Coliseum with a pair of games against the Mudbugs (34-18-5) on Friday, April 4 and Saturday, April 5. This weekend will mark the 11th and 12th meeting between the Mudbugs and IceRays this season with Shreveport having taken six out of the 10 games this year.

BROADCAST / GAME INFORMATION

Game one of the series will kick off on Friday with a 7:11 CT puck drop followed by another 7:11 CT puck drop on Saturday in the series finale. For those traveling to Shreveport tickets can be purchased HERE. Fans can catch the games on NATV or listen on Retro Radio Corpus Christi by downloading the Retro Radio Corpus Christi app on your smartphone and hear the "Voice of the IceRays" Joey Erickson all weekend long. The pregame show on NATV and Retro Radio CC will begin 30 minutes prior to puck drop. Friday's game will also be broadcasted on KDF-TV Corpus Christi.

KEEP IT CONWAY

IceRays Forward Cooper Conway has the longest active point streak on Corpus Christi hitting the 10-game mark last week with an assist on the IceRays lone goal against the Rhinos on Saturday. His line mate Carter Krenke recently set the longest streak of the season with 11 games. Conway has posted 19 points during this stretch including four goals and became the third IceRay to hit the 50-point threshold this season. The Andover, Minnesota native has 47 points in 46 games this season.

ANOTHER RECORD

The IceRays have already set a number of franchise records this season and tackled another last week in El Paso. Corpus Christi has registered 200 total goals this season marking the most goals in a single season passing a previous high of 194 set back in the 2012-13 season. Looking back at the season the IceRays managed to work themselves into a playoff spot despite a negative goal differential and lost in the division semifinals. This season the IceRays have a positive goal differential of 28 which is second best in the division.

PLAYOFF SCENARIOS

With the Robertson Cup Playoffs around the corner let's take a look at the potential schedule for the IceRays following this weekend against the Mudbugs. The schedule is very much tentative depending on the results this weekend. If the IceRays finish in 3rd place, the IceRays would compete in a three-game play-in series all hosted at the American Bank Center. The potential dates for games one and two of that series are April 11th and 12th with a third game to be determined. If the IceRays finish in 2nd place, Corpus Christi would host the first two games on April 17th and 18th. Games three and four would be played on the road and if necessary, a game five at the American Bank Center to be determined.

