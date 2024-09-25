Tonight's Takeaways: Hat Tricks Fall to Bobcats in a Close Game One of the Showcase

September 25, 2024 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Danbury Jr. Hat Tricks News Release







The Hat Tricks came close in tonight's loss against the Bobcats, showing resilience against a team they will not see again during the regular season.

Hat Tricks Dominate Power Play Opportunity

The Hat Tricks grabbed their only goal of the night, off a shot taken by Mike Sciabarra from the blue line. Throughout the power play, the Hat Tricks made little-to-no errors, keeping the puck in the Bismarck zone. Granted, it was their only chance of the night, they showed full control in that situation.

Hat Tricks Keep Up With Bobcats

Bismarck went into this game with a 2-0 record, grabbing wins against the Watertown Shamrocks to start their 2024-25 campaign. The Central Division has some of the strongest teams in the league with the Austin Bruins and St. Cloud Norseman following the Bobcats in the standings. Kieswetter faced 37 shots, while only allowing two goals throughout the contest, showing Kieswetter as a strong goaltender. The defense also assisted Kiesewtter in quite a few tough situations tonight.

Lineup Notes

Coach Caglianone made a few changes to tonights lineup, putting Niko Tournas on a line with Omicioli and Esposito, along with Emerson Molas taking a spot on the second line. Mason Lupo, Ty Izadi, and Jack Wuertz made up the top line in today's lineup.

Next Game

The Hat Tricks will take on the Corpus Christi Ice Rays at 6:30 CDT/7:30 EST, live on NATV.

