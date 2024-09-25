Bugs Get Past Kings in Showcase Behind Another Big Goal Late from Deeb

September 25, 2024

The Shreveport Mudbugs (2-2) got another late-game goal from Lucas Deeb to get past the New Hampshire Mountain Kings, 3-2 at the Schwan Super Rink in Blaine, MN Wednesday afternoon.

SHV got off to a fast start as Aidan Puley took a perfect pass from Kyan Haldenby and slammed in his first goal of the year to make it a 1-0 just 55 seconds into the game. The Bugs would build off that and increase their lead as Ian Emery nudged a puck through the goalie's pads and into the net to make it a 2-0 contest.

NH got on the board at 6:00 of the second period as AJ Bongiorno backhanded in his first tally of the season to cut the Bugs lead to 2-1. SHV led in SOG, 17-14 after two.

NH tied the game at 14:10 when Kim Hilmersson tapped in the goal to even the score, 2-2. SHV responded in dramatic fashion yet again and it was Lucas Deeb again as he slithered a shot into the back of the net from the left point to give SHV a 3-2 lead. Noah Ribeiro earned the only assist on the game-winning goal at 18:46.

Nikola Goich picked up his second win in net making 25 stops on the day.

The Bugs will resume their 2024 NAHL Showcase this Friday evening as they'll take on the USNTDP squad. Puck drop is scheduled for 5:15 p.m.

