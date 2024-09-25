Titans Lose to Fairbanks 4-2

September 25, 2024 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Despite outshooting the Fairbanks Ice Dogs in all three periods, the New Jersey Titans lost by a score of 4-2 to open their three game slate at the NAHL Showcase in Blaine, Minnesota, on Wednesday afternoon. It was the first meeting between the teams since 2019.

The Titans would get on the board first with a power play goal when Ryan Friedman rang a shot off the post and in for his second of the season 6:35 into the first period. Blake Jones picked up the lone assist, his first point in the NAHL. However, a pair of goals by the Ice Dogs in the final five minutes of the period would see the Titans trail 2-1 going into the first intermission.

New Jersey would tie things up 65 seconds into the second period when Nikita Meshcheryakov deflected a Ryan Shaw shot to know the game at two. Ryan Novo got the other assist on the Princeton commit's first of the season. The Titans would continue to press to retake the lead, but again Fairbanks was able to pull ahead with a goal halfway through the period, taking the lead into the third.

On their heels to begin the final regulation period, the Titans began to turn things around with some sustained offensive zone pressure. They were unable to convert on a five on three for 1:36, peppering the Ice Dogs goaltender with seven shots on goal, but could not find the back of the net. One more power play later in the period would not be enough to draw level, and an empty net goal would seal the deal, sending the Titans to their third loss of the season by a score of 4-2. New Jersey is now 3-7 all time against Fairbanks.

The Titans will not have much time to reflect on the loss, with an even stiffer test awaiting tomorrow against the Lone Star Brahmas. It will mark the second consecutive year that New Jersey will face the defending champion after facing the Oklahoma Warriors last season. Faceoff is scheduled for 4:00pm Eastern and can be seen on NAHLtv.com.

