Failure to Hold Lead Results in Showcase Opener Defeat
September 25, 2024 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)
Minnesota Wilderness News Release
The Minnesota Wilderness held leads of 2-0 and 3-2 Wednesday but could not hold on in a 4-3 loss to the Northeast Generals on opening day of the 2024 NAHL Showcase.
Just 34 seconds after Lucas Jendek posted a 2nd period goal to give Minnesota a 2-0 advantage, the Generals got on the board to make it 2-1. Northeast then scored early in the third to tie the contest at 2.
Minnesota bounced back with a power play tally from Nate Murray at the 6:12 mark before the Generals posted two unanswered to secure the win.
Murray led the way for Minnesota, adding an assist for a 2-point game. Nick Erickson took the loss making 13 saves on 17 shots.
The Wilderness outshot the Generals 26-17.
Northeast was paced with two goals from Ben Campeau as he posted the Generals first goal, and the winning tally.
Ryan Nolan made 23 saves as the winning goaltender.
Minnesota had the advantage of seven power play opportunities, compared to two for Northeast. Four of Minnesota's chances came in the opening period and the team was shut out each time, although it did manage its first goal just seconds after its third chance expired. That was when Joey Sylvester fired in his first goal of the season with 6:20 left in the first frame.
The Wilderness finally cashed in on its sixth chance with the man-advantage when Murray's blast from the right circle put Minnesota back in front.
Northeast was scoreless in its two power play opportunities.
Others earning assists on Wilderness (2-3) tallies were Evan Johnson, Luke Margenau, and Frantisek Netusil. Netusil's helper was his first helper of the season and, combined with his five goals, now leads Minnesota with six points.
The Generals (2-2-1) had two assists from Andrew DellaDonna, along with one from Thomas Klochkov.
After a day off Thursday, Minnesota will return to Showcase action Friday morning. The Wilderness will meet the Elmira Aviators with a game slated for 9 a.m.
• Discuss this story on the North American Hockey League message board...
North American Hockey League Stories from September 25, 2024
- Failure to Hold Lead Results in Showcase Opener Defeat - Minnesota Wilderness
- Goal Storm Propels Bruins over Aviators - Austin Bruins
- Tonight's Takeaways: Hat Tricks Fall to Bobcats in a Close Game One of the Showcase - Danbury Jr. Hat Tricks
- Hat Tricks Drop Day One of Showcase against Bobcats - Danbury Jr. Hat Tricks
- Titans Lose to Fairbanks 4-2 - New Jersey Titans
- Bugs Get Past Kings in Showcase Behind Another Big Goal Late from Deeb - Shreveport Mudbugs
- Anchorage Wolverines Open NAHL Showcase with First Win of the Season - Anchorage Wolverines
- Corpus Christi IceRays Kickoff NAHL Showcase on Thursday - Corpus Christi IceRays
- Showcase Preview - New Mexico Ice Wolves
- Matchup vs. USNTDP-17s Highlights 2024 Showcase Schedule - Minnesota Wilderness
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Minnesota Wilderness Stories
- Failure to Hold Lead Results in Showcase Opener Defeat
- Matchup vs. USNTDP-17s Highlights 2024 Showcase Schedule
- Four Newcomers Net First Goals in Loss to Chippewa
- Wilderness Suffer First Blemish on Record in Loss to Windigo
- Wilderness to Meet 2 Midwest Division Rivals in 2nd Weekend