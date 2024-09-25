Failure to Hold Lead Results in Showcase Opener Defeat

September 25, 2024 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

The Minnesota Wilderness held leads of 2-0 and 3-2 Wednesday but could not hold on in a 4-3 loss to the Northeast Generals on opening day of the 2024 NAHL Showcase.

Just 34 seconds after Lucas Jendek posted a 2nd period goal to give Minnesota a 2-0 advantage, the Generals got on the board to make it 2-1. Northeast then scored early in the third to tie the contest at 2.

Minnesota bounced back with a power play tally from Nate Murray at the 6:12 mark before the Generals posted two unanswered to secure the win.

Murray led the way for Minnesota, adding an assist for a 2-point game. Nick Erickson took the loss making 13 saves on 17 shots.

The Wilderness outshot the Generals 26-17.

Northeast was paced with two goals from Ben Campeau as he posted the Generals first goal, and the winning tally.

Ryan Nolan made 23 saves as the winning goaltender.

Minnesota had the advantage of seven power play opportunities, compared to two for Northeast. Four of Minnesota's chances came in the opening period and the team was shut out each time, although it did manage its first goal just seconds after its third chance expired. That was when Joey Sylvester fired in his first goal of the season with 6:20 left in the first frame.

The Wilderness finally cashed in on its sixth chance with the man-advantage when Murray's blast from the right circle put Minnesota back in front.

Northeast was scoreless in its two power play opportunities.

Others earning assists on Wilderness (2-3) tallies were Evan Johnson, Luke Margenau, and Frantisek Netusil. Netusil's helper was his first helper of the season and, combined with his five goals, now leads Minnesota with six points.

The Generals (2-2-1) had two assists from Andrew DellaDonna, along with one from Thomas Klochkov.

After a day off Thursday, Minnesota will return to Showcase action Friday morning. The Wilderness will meet the Elmira Aviators with a game slated for 9 a.m.

