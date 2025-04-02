Wilderness Seek to Continue Push for Playoffs vs. Jets

April 2, 2025 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Minnesota Wilderness News Release







The Minnesota Wilderness' end-of-season stretch run continues this Thursday and Friday with its final regular season series vs. the Janesville Jets.

Minnesota (27-24-4) enters the series on a 3-game winning streak and just two points behind 4th place Chippewa and the Midwest Division's final playoff spot. The Wilderness swept the Steel last weekend in a home-and-home series, winning both games by the score of 4-3.

Janesville (15-34-6) arrives on a 3-game losing streak, with its last two setbacks coming last weekend on the road vs. the Springfield Jr. Blues. Springfield won by scores of 4-1 and 6-2 in the Friday/Saturday series respectively.

In the season-series, the Wilderness lead the Jets by winning five of the previous six games. The two teams last met March 21-22, with Janesville winning Friday, 5-3, and the Wilderness coming out on top, Saturday, 8-1.

Upcoming Wilderness birthday: Landon Cottingham - April 3 (18)

Media: NAHLTV.com

Midwest Division standings:

Place Team Games Played Points This weekend's opponent

1x Wisconsin 55 80 2 games @ Springfield

2x Fairbanks 54 72 3 games vs. Chippewa

3x Anchorage 55 72 Home/home vs. Kenai River

4 Chippewa 54 60 3 games @ Fairbanks

5 Wilderness 55 58 2 games vs. Janesville

6 Springfield 55 57 2 games vs. Wisconsin

7 Kenai River 53 49 Home/home vs. Anchorage

8 Janesville 55 36 2 games @ Wilderness

x = clinched playoff spot

Tale of the Tape:

Team GF GA PP PK

Janesville 132 220 23 for 186 (12.4%) 53 for 222 (76.1%)

Wilderness 196 189 51 for 248 (20.6%) 33 for 199 (83.4%)

• Discuss this story on the North American Hockey League message board...





North American Hockey League Stories from April 2, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.