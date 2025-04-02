The Last Matchup Between the Wolverines and Brown Bears
April 2, 2025 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)
Anchorage Wolverines News Release
The final series between the Anchorage Wolverines and the Kenai River Brown Bears takes place this weekend, with Saturday's game being played at The Sullivan Arena.
The Wolverines proved why the two teams sit on opposite ends of the leaderboard last weekend with a two game sweep against the Brown Bears.
As regular season comes to a close, every game matters for the Wolverines - playoffs may be clinched, but the fight for home ice advantage is not over.
Come out and support the team this Saturday with a 7:30pm puck drop.
Now until midnight tickets are HALF OFF at tickets.anchoragewolverines.com.
The Den
Button
Store Hours: Thursday 4/3: 10am-3pm -- Friday 4/4: 10am-3pm -- Saturday 4/5: 6pm-10:30pm
We're not done with the Sully Era ... get your merch early for April 11th's Taylor Swift game!
Crewnecks and t-shirts inspired by Taylor Swift's Era Tour are on sale now. Shop online or in-person and grab your limited edition Anchorage Wolverines Sully Era merchandise.
