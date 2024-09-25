Hat Tricks Drop Day One of Showcase against Bobcats

September 25, 2024 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

The Hat Tricks were close to making a late comeback with the efforts of goaltender, Thomas Kiesewetter and defenseman, Mike Sciabarra. However, Bismarck's power-play goal ended up being the final goal of the contest.

Both teams used the opening frame to familiarize themselves with each other, yet the silence was broken by Bobcats forward, Evan Hunter, 11:28 into the period. The period would then close out at 1-0. The second period was a stalemate, only to be interrupted by Hat Tricks defenseman, Anthony White, getting called for tripping. Danbury would kill off the penalty and finish the period still down by one score.

The heat was turned up in the final frame, as the Hat Tricks knew this would be their final opportunity to get on the board. Bobcats forward, Evan Hunter, would be called for holding, 4:47 into the period, leading to Danbury's first and only power play of the game. The Hat Tricks kept their foot on the gas, and defenseman, Mike Sciabarra, would score from the blue line, with only 44 seconds to spare. 1:13 later, Hat Tricks forward, Niko Tournas, was called for interference, which Bobcats forward, Juilan Beaumont capitalizing on the power play, 16 seconds later. The bobcats would go on to win the game, 2-1.

The Hat Tricks are back in action for game two of the showcase, as they faceoff against the Corpus Christi Ice Rays at 6:15 CDT/7:15 EST. You can livestream the game on NATV and follow us on social media for game day updates.

