Anchorage Wolverines Open NAHL Showcase with First Win of the Season
September 25, 2024 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)
Anchorage Wolverines News Release
After a tough set of games last weekend, the Wolverines turned the odds and took the first game of the NAHL Showcase against the Johnstown Tomahawks 6-2.
After a quick goal from the Tomahawks in the first minute of play, Wolverines' Taisetsu Ushio tied the game at 11:02, finishing a centered pass from Camden Shasby.
Danny Bagnole followed just a minute later, ripping the puck into the top right corner, putting the Wolverines up by one.
Just before the first frame completed, Drew Nelson skated behind the net, sweeping in his first goal of the season and turning the score 3-1, Anchorage.
Mid-way through the second period, Angel Lovecchio recorded his first NAHL goal with a long shot from the top of the left circle.
The Tomahawks were able to get one more past the Wolverines' netminder, Vaughn Makar, before pulling their goalie, while already on a powerplay.
The Wolverines were on a penalty kill playing 6v4 when Jason Bourdukofsky jabbed at a loose puck, getting it to Jackson Stimple and sending it up the ice to meet Cole Frawner who snagged his second goal of the night, short-handed on an empty net.
The Wolverines will play the New Jersey Titans Friday for the first time since falling to them at the 2022 Robertson Cup Championship.
Puck drops at 6:00am AKST and can be streamed on NAHLtv.com.
