Wolverines Complete Sweep with 3-1 Comeback

March 30, 2025 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Anchorage Wolverines News Release







The Wolverines have swept in-state rival the Kenai River Brown Bears after tonight's 6-4 victory.

Danny Bagnole, the Wolverines lead scorer, tallied the Wolverines first goal of the night, followed by three Brown Bears goals.

Taisetsu Ushio, Patrick Tolan and Aaron VanWie all recorded goals in the second, putting the Wolverines up 4-1.

Cole Christian grabbed two during the third, split by a Brown Bears goal, finalizing the score at 6-4 in favor of the Wolverines.

The two teams meet next weekend with another split series, Friday night being played in Soldotna and Saturday at the Sullivan Arena, purchase your tickets at tickets.anchoragewolverines.com.

• Discuss this story on the North American Hockey League message board...





North American Hockey League Stories from March 30, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.