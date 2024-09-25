Matchup vs. USNTDP-17s Highlights 2024 Showcase Schedule

Two East Division squads and the U.S. National Team Development Program's Under 17 team are on tap for the Minnesota Wilderness in the 2024 NAHL Showcase. The annual tournament at the Super Rink in Blaine, MN, gets underway Wednesday and runs through Saturday.

The Wilderness will open the tournament Wednesday afternoon against the Northeast Generals for a game set for 3:45 p.m. After a day off Thursday, Minnesota will play one of the first games on Friday morning when it takes on the Elmira Aviators at 9 a.m. It will then close out the tournament with the final game Saturday evening against the USNTDP-17s at 5:15 p.m.

This marks the first time in franchise history the Wilderness will take on the USNTDP at the showcase. Despite the NTDP not being part of the NAHL, NAHL teams that play against the U17s will see those games count toward their regular season record.

The Wilderness enter the Showcase with a 2-2 record. Last weekend, Minnesota was held without a point after falling to the Wisconsin Windigo at home Friday and then the Chippewa Steel on the road Saturday.

Northeast Generals: The Generals are coming off a weekend where it hosted Elmira. Northeast dropped both games, with a 5-3 score Friday and 3-1 Saturday. The Generals, based in Canton, MA, have three points with a 1-2-1 record.

Elmira Aviators: The Aviators are the newest team in the East, and one of three expansion teams in the NAHL for the 24-25 season. Elmira's victories over the Generals last weekend improved its record to 3-1. The Aviators' roster includes former Wilderness goaltender Adam Prokop.

USNTDP-17s: Also known as the U.S. National Under-17 team, the U17s compete in the United States Hockey League along with international tournaments. The squad features what many consider some of the top amateur American-born players. All 23 players on its roster were born in 2008, with 14 of those players already committed to play hockey at NCAA Division 1 institutions.

Midwest Division standings:

Place Team Games played Points Showcase opponents

1 Kenai River 4 6 Maryland, Danbury, MN Mallards

1 Wisconsin 4 6 Philadelphia, Oklahoma, Odessa

3 Chippewa 4 5 Aberdeen, Colorado, Shreveport

3 Fairbanks 4 5 New Jersey, Rochester, Amarillo

5 Wilderness 4 4 Northeast, Elmira, USNTDP-17s

6 Springfield 2 2 Watertown, Corpus Christi, Minot

6 Janesville 4 2 North Iowa, Johnstown, Bismarck

8 Anchorage 2 1 Johnstown, New Jersey, Colorado

