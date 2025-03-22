IceRays Bounce Back with an 8-4 Victory Over Odessa

March 22, 2025 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Corpus Christi IceRays News Release







ODESSA, TX - The Corpus Christi IceRays (34-16-6) get a much-needed bounce back win over the Odessa Jackalopes (23-27-4) by a final score of 8-4 at the Ector County Coliseum on Saturday night. With the win the IceRays won six out of eight games against the Jackalopes in the season series in which the least number of goals in a game was five.

It was a dream start for the IceRays who came out on the front foot leading to an odd man rush between IceRays Forward Greyson Gerhard and Defenseman Caden Morgan. Gerhard placed a perfect saucer pass on the stick of Morgan who one-timed the puck past the Jackalopes net- minder to open the scoring inside the opening two minutes of the game. As the period wore along the Jackalopes started to find their footing and found the equalizer from their captain Kowin Belsterling who scored his team leading 20th goal of the season to tie the game at one.

The Jackalopes would go to power play following the tying goal but were unable to convert. The IceRays followed suit on their first power play of the game sending both teams hit the intermission in a 1-1 tie.

Odessa would grab their first lead of the night in the 2nd period with Belsterling's third goal of the weekend and team leading 21st to give the Jacks a 2-1 advantage. The IceRays staring at another deficit this week went to work and pulled themselves back to level two minutes later with a shot from Troy Pelton to snap a 10-game goalless drought. That was just the beginning of the IceRays offensive explosion who went on to add four more goals before the clock hit zeros.

In his return from a two-game suspension Cooper Conway intercepted an errant pass by Odessa and sifted a back hand shot through the five hole of Jacks Goalie William Karphed to put the IceRays up 3-2. Conway would start the play to set up the next IceRays goal off the blade of red hot Stepan Kuznetsov after a slick pass from Carter Krenke. The IceRays would add two more including a goal from Defenseman Max Ranstrom and Forward Matthew Green who ended a 45- game goal drought with his third goal of the season and extend the IceRays lead to 6-2 heading into the final period.

Corpus Christi got in penalty trouble early which led to two power play goals from the Jackalopes to make it 6-4, but the IceRays would clap back just seven seconds later with Kuznetsov's second of the night. He would combine with Krenke again to add the IceRays eighth goal of the game and that was all they needed to put a stop to the Jacks comeback effort and finish off the season series finale with an 8-4 victory.

