Hat Tricks Split Series against Mountain Kings

March 22, 2025 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Danbury Jr. Hat Tricks News Release







The Hat Tricks have put their playoff push into a deeper hole following a 5-1 loss to New Hampshire. The lone tally came from Alexis Billequey in the second period to tie up the game. The Mountain Kings would pile on four more, including an empty net.

The Hat Tricks now have to win out the regular season and the Mountain Kings must lose out. The tiebreaker would come down to season goal differential, which favors the Mountain Kings.

Danbury starts four straight against the Rebels with a home-and-home series starting in Philadelphia. Puck drop is set for 7:30 p.m. and you can stream the game live on NATV. Follow us on social media (@HatTricksNAHL) for game day updates, interviews, exclusive content, and more.

