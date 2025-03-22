Hat Tricks Split Series against Mountain Kings
March 22, 2025 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)
Danbury Jr. Hat Tricks News Release
The Hat Tricks have put their playoff push into a deeper hole following a 5-1 loss to New Hampshire. The lone tally came from Alexis Billequey in the second period to tie up the game. The Mountain Kings would pile on four more, including an empty net.
The Hat Tricks now have to win out the regular season and the Mountain Kings must lose out. The tiebreaker would come down to season goal differential, which favors the Mountain Kings.
Danbury starts four straight against the Rebels with a home-and-home series starting in Philadelphia. Puck drop is set for 7:30 p.m. and you can stream the game live on NATV. Follow us on social media (@HatTricksNAHL) for game day updates, interviews, exclusive content, and more.
• Discuss this story on the North American Hockey League message board...
North American Hockey League Stories from March 22, 2025
- Tomahawks Come up Short against Titans - Johnstown Tomahawks
- Tonight's Takeaways: Hat Tricks Split Series against Mountain Kings Via 5-1 Final - Danbury Jr. Hat Tricks
- Hat Tricks Split Series against Mountain Kings - Danbury Jr. Hat Tricks
- Home Game Day: Fairbanks Ice Dogs vs. Anchorage Wolverines - Anchorage Wolverines
- Karkoc's Shootout Goal Lifts Wolverines Past Windigo - Anchorage Wolverines
- Aleslov's OT Winner Propels the Wranglers Past Grit - Amarillo Wranglers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Danbury Jr. Hat Tricks Stories
- Tonight's Takeaways: Hat Tricks Split Series against Mountain Kings Via 5-1 Final
- Hat Tricks Split Series against Mountain Kings
- Tonight's Takeaways: Hat Tricks Capture Franchise Record with 21st Win of the Season
- Hat Tricks Dominate Mountain Kings in 4-1 Win
- Weekend Preview Versus New Hampshire