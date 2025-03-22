Tomahawks Come up Short against Titans

March 22, 2025 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Johnstown Tomahawks News Release







The Johnstown Tomahawks fell to the New Jersey Titans by a final score of 4-1 on Saturday night.

With both teams having secured their spots in the 2025 Robertson Cup Playoffs the night before, anticipation was high as the game got underway. The opening moments unfolded in a familiar pattern for the Johnstown Tomahawks, as they found themselves trailing early. The New Jersey Titans struck first, capitalizing on an opportunity to take a 1-0 lead and set the tone for the contest.

In the closing seconds of the first period, Tomahawks forward Markas Samenas became entangled with New Jersey's captain, Ryan Novo, as tensions flared between the two. Both players were assessed roughing penalties and sent to the locker room early, leaving Johnstown with a crucial 5-on-3 man advantage to start the second period.

The second period proved challenging for the Johnstown Tomahawks as New Jersey took control, scoring three unanswered goals to extend their lead to 4-0. Despite the Tomahawks' relentless efforts and a 22-15 shot advantage through 40 minutes, they struggled to find the back of the net. New Jersey's goaltender remained a brick wall, turning away every opportunity Johnstown generated.

Will Baker took over in net and delivered a solid performance to close out the second period, carrying that momentum into the third. Despite his efforts, the Titans maintained control until Adam Csabi broke through for the Tomahawks just past the halfway mark of the final frame, ending New Jersey's shutout hopes. Csabi's goal, assisted by Adam Ondris and Jacob Ingstrup, gave Johnstown a spark, but it wasn't enough to mount a full comeback. The Tomahawks outshot the Titans 30-23 but ultimately fell by a final score of 4-1.

The Johnstown Tomahawks will face the Rochester Jr. Americans next weekend Friday night at 7:00 PM and Saturday at 6:30 PM. Catch all the action live from Rochester exclusively on NAHLTV.COM. Stay up to date on your Johnstown Tomahawks by following us on our social media handles @tomahawkshockey. Your Johnstown Tomahawks are back home April 4th and 5th for the final weekend of the regular season, get your tickets 24/7 at www.johnstowntomahawks.com or by stopping in the Tomahawks Main Office Monday - Friday from 10 am to 4 pm.

