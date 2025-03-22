Tonight's Takeaways: Hat Tricks Split Series against Mountain Kings Via 5-1 Final

The Hat Tricks split with the Mountain Kings this weekend, following a 5-1 loss. Danbury still has a chance at playoffs, which we discuss in our recap of today's game.

Billequey On the Backdoor

The lone tally came from a beautiful pass via defenseman Sal Cerrato who found Alexis Billequey on the backdoor to beat Mountain Kings netminder Sam Scopa and tie the game at one.

Next Game

Danbury starts four straight against the Rebels with a home-and-home series starting in Philadelphia. Puck drop is set for 7:30 p.m. and you can stream the game live on NATV. Follow us on social media (@HatTricksNAHL) for game day updates, interviews, exclusive content, and more.

