Home Game Day: Fairbanks Ice Dogs vs. Anchorage Wolverines

March 22, 2025 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Anchorage Wolverines News Release







Last night, the Wolverines took down the Midwest's first placed team, pushing the Wolverines past the Fairbanks Ice Dogs for the second place position.

The Wolverines step out during game two to face off against the Ice Dogs in the last series the two will play during regular season.

The Ice Dogs and Wolverines have gone 2-2 in their last four, and are 5-5 on the season.

The Wolverines trail the Ice Dogs in the Club 49 Cup by a mere four points, while sitting tied on the Midwest Division standings, both with 68 points.

With last night's victory, the Wolverines clinched their playoff spot; now it's time to fight for the home ice advantage.

Tonight and tomorrow are huge games that will determine final playoff positions and the beginning of solidifying the Club 49 Cup. Doors open at 6:00pm, be at the Sully early and ready to rage.

Purchase your tickets for the tonight's game at tickets.anchoragewolverines.com.

The Den The end of season sale continues this week with all t-shirts on sale! Come by The Den tomorrow from 10am-3pm or this weekend starting at 6:00pm to shop the deals.

