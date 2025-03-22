Karkoc's Shootout Goal Lifts Wolverines Past Windigo

The Sullivan Arena was BUZZING during the Wolverines 5-4 shootout win over the Midwest's first place Wisconsin Windigo.

Andrew Karkoc tied the knot for the Wolverines with the final goal in the eleven-round shootout, with Sam Evert and Patrick Tolan tallying the other two.

Ashton Breyer put the Wolverines' first goal on the board before getting a fighting major and leaving the game four minutes later.

Drew Nelson followed by hitting the netminder's five hole, putting the Wolverines up 2-0.

Anchorage locals Jason Bourdukofsky and Toby Carlson topped off the first period with a goal each, ending the frame 4-0.

The Windigo came back with three goals in the second and a single goal in the final period, pushing the game past regulation.

A scoreless overtime led to an eleven round shootout, with the Wolverines coming out victoriously.

Tomorrow and Sunday, the rage continues against in-state rival, the Fairbanks Ice Dogs.

