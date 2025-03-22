Weekend Recap March 21-22

March 22, 2025 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

The Minot Minotauros traveled to Minnesota this weekend for a crucial late-season Central Division showdown against the Austin Bruins. Minot entered the series on a high note, winning four of six games during a successful homestand against divisional opponents.

Friday Night Recap:

Friday's matchup began with fireworks just 1:33 into the first period, as Tauros' Davin Nichols and Bruins' Tyler Shaver dropped the gloves at center ice. Both players were ejected following the altercation.

Despite the intense start, the first period ended scoreless. Tauros' goaltender Lukas Swedin was tested early but stood tall, stopping all 15 shots he faced.

Minot broke the deadlock with 15:40 remaining in the second period. Gavin Middendorf capitalized on a breakaway, netting his 30th goal of the season off a crisp up-ice feed from Ian Spencer. Middendorf struck again later in the period, once more on a breakaway, slipping the puck five-hole past Bruins' goalie Jack Solomon. Billy Batten provided the assist.

After two periods, Minot held a 2-0 lead despite being outshot 31-21.

Austin finally got on the board with 12:59 left in regulation when Ashton Bynum scored on the power play, cutting the deficit to 2-1. The Bruins pressed in the third, pulling Solomon for an extra attacker with 2:10 remaining. However, Middendorf completed his hat trick with an empty-net goal with 9.5 seconds left, sealing Minot's 3-1 victory.

Saturday Night Recap:

Austin came out firing in Saturday's contest, striking first 7:45 into the opening period. Luc Malkhassian tallied his 25th goal of the season, assisted by Bynum and Ludvig Mellgren. The Bruins doubled their lead with 3:54 left in the first when EJ Paddington found the back of the net, with assists from Bynum and Alex Laurenza.

Austin wasn't done yet. With just over a minute remaining, John Hirschfeld extended the Bruins' lead to 3-0. Then, in the closing seconds of the period, Malkhassian struck again, sending Minot into the first intermission in a daunting 4-0 hole.

Swedin made 12 saves on 16 shots before being replaced by Will Mizenko for the remainder of the contest. The Bruins added one more goal in the second period courtesy of Jackson Rilei, while Minot was unable to generate a response. The Tauros were shut out 5-0, resulting in a weekend series split.

