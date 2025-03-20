Showboats Finalize Roster

March 20, 2025 - United Football League (UFL)

Memphis Showboats News Release







MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis Showboats have finalized their roster heading into the first week of the 2025 United Football League season.

UFL teams will carry 50 active players throughout the 2025 season. Below is the Memphis Showboats roster as they head into game-week preparations for the season-opener.

No.

Name Pos Ht Wt Hometown/College

1 Kai Locksley WR 6-4 210 Baltimore, Md./UTEP

3 Troy Williams QB 6-2 208 Carson, Calif./Utah

4 Dee Anderson WR 6-6 225 Dallas, Texas/Alabama A&M

5 EJ Perry QB 6-1 208 Andover, Mass./Brown

6 Lance Boykin CB 6-2 198 High Point, N.C./Coastal Carolina

7 Eli Walker FS 6-2 202 Long Beach, Calif./Kansas State

8 Boogie Roberts DT 6-2 290 Los Angeles, Calif./San Jose State

9 Jonathan Adams WR 6-2 220 Jonesboro, Ark./Arkansas State

10 Amier Riep FS 5-11 200 Cincinnati, Ohio/Lincoln University (Calif.)

12 Dresser Winn QB 6-2 215 Dresden, Tenn./UT-Martin

13 Cameron Dantzler* CB 6-2 190 Hammond, La./Mississippi State

14 Mark Gilbert CB 6-0 186 Fayetteville, N.C./Duke

18 Kwamie Lassiter WR 5-11 185 Chandler, Ariz./Kansas

19 Matt Mengel P 6-2 225 Harbor City, Calif./UCLA

20 Obi Melifonwu LB 6-4 224 South Grafton, Mass./Connecticut

21 Ja'Quann Sheppard CB 5-11 188 Zephyrhills, Fla./Maryland

23 Jacob Kibodi RB 6-1 218 Baton Rouge, La./Louisiana

28 Kyree Woods S 6-0 190 Mesa, Ariz./San Diego State

31 Keaton Ellis CB 6-2 198 High Point, N.C./Coastal Carolina

32 Nehemiah Shelton DB 6-0 183 Gardena, Calif./San Jose State

33 Eric Garror CB 5-8 174 Mobile, Ala./Louisiana

34 Deneric Prince RB 6-0 216 Manvel, Texas/Tulsa

35 Tenny Adewusi FS 6-0 206 Avenel, N.J./Delaware

36 Jalen Jackson RB 5-9 216 Richmond, Va./Villanova

42 Steele Chambers LB 6-1 232 Roswell, Ga./Ohio State

45 Nasir Player OLB 6-5 271 Greenwood, Texas/East Tennessee State

49 Matt Coghlin K 5-9 190 Cincinnati, Ohio/Michigan State

50 Izayah Green-May DE 6-5 247 Bolingbrook, Ill./Northern Illinois

51 Yvondy Rigby LB 6-1 239 Egg Harbor Township, N.J./Temple

52 Antwuan Jackson DL 6-2 300 Ellenswood, Ga./Ohio State

55 JD DiRenzo G 6-6 315 Hammonton, N.J./Rutgers

57 Zeke Vandenburgh LB 6-4 232 Freeport, Ill./Illinois State

59 Turner Bernard LS 6-1 239 Glendale, Ariz./San Diego State

63 Nate Gilliam G 6-5 300 Knoxville, Tenn./Wake Forest

65 Jared Thomas OL 6-3 318 Indianapolis, Ind./Northwestern

66 Nash Jensen G 6-4 322 Maple Grove, Minn./North Dakota State

69 Noah Henderson T 6-5 311 Bennettsville, S.C./East Carolina

72 Alec Lindstrom C 6-3 296 Dudley, Mass./Boston College

74 O'Shea Dugas OL 6-4 335 Lafayette, La./Louisiana Tech

75 James Tunstall T 6-7 304 Indian Head, Md./Cincinnati

79 Nick Torres* T 6-6 320 Whitestone, N.Y./Villanova

81 Ryan Izzo TE 6-5 235 Highland Lakes, N.J./Florida State

82 Eli StoveWR WR 5-11 194 Niceville, Fla./Auburn

83 Isiah Hennie WR 5-7 171 San Diego, Calif./Sacramento State

86 Isaiah Washington WR 6-2 214 Jacksonville, Fla./Rutgers

88 Jay Jay Wilson TE 6-3 240 Valencia, Calif./Auburn

89 Chris Pierce Jr. TE 6-4 235 Smithfield, Va./Vanderbilt

91 Josiah Bronson DE 6-3 310 Covington, Wash./Washington

92 P.J. Hall DE 6-0 305 Seguin, Texas/Sam Houston State

95 DaMarcus Mitchell DE 6-3 260 Thibodaux, La./Purdue

97 Brevin Allen DE 6-3 265 Greensboro, N.C./Campbell

99 John Atkins Sr. DT 6-3 320 Thomson, Ga./Georgia

*-denotes injured reserve

The Memphis Showboats kick off their 2025 United Football League season March 30 at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium, hosting the Michigan Panthers for an 11 a.m. contest. Season and single-game tickets for the 2025 Memphis Showboats seasons are available now at uflshowboats.com/tickets. Fans can also reach a ticket specialist by calling 901-341-7008 or sending an email to tickets@uflshowboats.com.

To find out more about the 2025 Memphis Showboats, see the full schedule and more, fans can also click on UFLShowboats.com.

• Discuss this story on the United Football League message board...





United Football League Stories from March 20, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.