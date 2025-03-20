Showboats Finalize 2025 Roster
March 20, 2025 - United Football League (UFL)
Memphis Showboats News Release
MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis Showboats have finalized their roster heading into the first week of the 2025 United Football League season.
UFL teams will carry 50 active players throughout the 2025 season. Below is the Memphis Showboats roster as they head into game-week preparations for the season-opener.
No. Name Pos Ht Wt Hometown/College
1 Kai Locksley WR 4-Jun 210 Baltimore, Md./UTEP
3 Troy Williams QB 2-Jun 208 Carson, Calif./Utah
4 Dee Anderson WR 6-Jun 225 Dallas, Texas/Alabama A&M
5 EJ Perry QB 1-Jun 208 Andover, Mass./Brown
6 Lance Boykin CB 2-Jun 198 High Point, N.C./Coastal Carolina
7 Eli Walker FS 2-Jun 202 Long Beach, Calif./Kansas State
8 Boogie Roberts DT 2-Jun 290 Los Angeles, Calif./San Jose State
9 Jonathan Adams WR 2-Jun 220 Jonesboro, Ark./Arkansas State
10 Amier Riep FS 11-May 200 Cincinnati, Ohio/Lincoln University (Calif.)
12 Dresser Winn QB 2-Jun 215 Dresden, Tenn./UT-Martin
13 Cameron Dantzler* CB 2-Jun 190 Hammond, La./Mississippi State
14 Mark Gilbert CB Jun-00 186 Fayetteville, N.C./Duke
18 Kwamie Lassiter WR 11-May 185 Chandler, Ariz./Kansas
19 Matt Mengel P 2-Jun 225 Harbor City, Calif./UCLA
20 Obi Melifonwu LB 4-Jun 224 South Grafton, Mass./Connecticut
21 Ja'Quan Sheppard CB 11-May 188 Zephyrhills, Fla./Maryland
23 Jacob Kibodi RB 1-Jun 218 Baton Rouge, La./Louisiana
28 Kyree Woods S Jun-00 190 Mesa, Ariz./San Diego State
31 Keaton Ellis CB 2-Jun 198 High Point, N.C./Coastal Carolina
32 Nehemiah Shelton DB Jun-00 183 Gardena, Calif./San Jose State
33 Eric Garror CB 8-May 174 Mobile, Ala./Louisiana
34 Deneric Prince RB Jun-00 216 Manvel, Texas/Tulsa
35 Tenny Adewusi FS Jun-00 206 Avenel, N.J./Delaware
36 Jalen Jackson RB 9-May 216 Richmond, Va./Villanova
42 Steele Chambers LB 1-Jun 232 Roswell, Ga./Ohio State
45 Nasir Player OLB 5-Jun 271 Greenwood, Texas/East Tennessee State
49 Matt Coghlin K 9-May 190 Cincinnati, Ohio/Michigan State
50 Izayah Green-May DE 5-Jun 247 Bolingbrook, Ill./Northern Illinois
51 Yvondy Rigby LB 1-Jun 239 Egg Harbor Township, N.J./Temple
52 Antwuan Jackson DL 2-Jun 300 Ellenswood, Ga./Ohio State
55 JD DiRenzo G 6-Jun 315 Hammonton, N.J./Rutgers
57 Zeke Vandenburgh LB 4-Jun 232 Freeport, Ill./Illinois State
59 Turner Bernard LS 1-Jun 239 Glendale, Ariz./San Diego State
63 Nate Gilliam G 5-Jun 300 Knoxville, Tenn./Wake Forest
65 Jared Thomas OL 3-Jun 318 Indianapolis, Ind./Northwestern
66 Nash Jensen G 4-Jun 322 Maple Grove, Minn./North Dakota State
69 Noah Henderson T 5-Jun 311 Bennettsville, S.C./East Carolina
72 Alec Lindstrom C 3-Jun 296 Dudley, Mass./Boston College
74 O'Shea Dugas OL 4-Jun 335 Lafayette, La./Louisiana Tech
75 James Tunstall T 7-Jun 304 Indian Head, Md./Cincinnati
79 Nick Torres* T 6-Jun 320 Whitestone, N.Y./Villanova
81 Ryan Izzo TE 5-Jun 235 Highland Lakes, N.J./Florida State
82 Eli StoveWR WR 11-May 194 Niceville, Fla./Auburn
83 Isiah Hennie WR 7-May 171 San Diego, Calif./Sacramento State
86 Isaiah Washington WR 2-Jun 214 Jacksonville, Fla./Rutgers
88 Jay Jay Wilson TE 3-Jun 240 Valencia, Calif./Auburn
89 Chris Pierce Jr. TE 4-Jun 235 Smithfield, Va./Vanderbilt
91 Josiah Bronson DE 3-Jun 310 Covington, Wash./Washington
92 P.J. Hall DE Jun-00 305 Seguin, Texas/Sam Houston State
95 DaMarcus Mitchell DE 3-Jun 260 Thibodaux, La./Purdue
97 Brevin Allen DE 3-Jun 265 Greensboro, N.C./Campbell
99 John Atkins Sr. DT 3-Jun 320 Thomson, Ga./Georgia
*-denotes injured reserve
The Memphis Showboats kick off their 2025 United Football League season March 30 at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium, hosting the Michigan Panthers for an 11 a.m. contest. Season and single-game tickets for the 2025 Memphis Showboats seasons are available now at uflshowboats.com/tickets. Fans can also reach a ticket specialist by calling 901-341-7008 or sending an email to tickets@uflshowboats.com.
To find out more about the 2025 Memphis Showboats, see the full schedule and more, fans can also click on UFLShowboats.com.
