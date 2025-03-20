Michigan Panthers Announce Final Roster Ahead of 2025 Season
March 20, 2025 - United Football League (UFL)
Michigan Panthers News Release
Arlington, Texas - The Michigan Panthers announced on Thursday that the team has set its final roster at 50 players as the Panthers prepare for the upcoming UFL season.
The majority of last year's team (68 percent) that finished the regular season 7-3 and had an appearance in the USFL Championship game return for the 2025 season. There are six players on the roster with ties to Michigan (either being from Michigan or playing collegiately in the state) including offensive lineman Brian Dooley (attended Eastern Michigan), quarterback Rocky Lombardi (born in Ann Arbor, Michigan and attended Michigan State), defensive back Keni-H Lovely (attended Western Michigan), running back Nate McCrary (from Muskegon, Michigan and attended Saginaw Valley State), tight end Gunnar Oakes (attended Eastern Michigan) and defensive end Kenny Willekes (from Rockford, Michigan and attended Michigan State).
The following is the Michigan Panthers 50-man roster:
No. Name Position Last College
19 Adonis Alexander CB Virginia Tech
98 Levi Bell DE Texas State
73 Jake Burton OL Baylor
69 Cohl Cabral OL Arizona State
96 T.J. Carter DE Kentucky
97 Ron'Dell Carter DE James Madison
26 Matthew Colburn II RB Wake Forest
60 Victor Curne OL Mississippi
10 Noah Dawkins LB Citadel
15 Akeem Dent S Florida State
77 Brian Dooley OL Eastern Michigan
8 Danny Etling QB LSU
25 Tyree Gillespie S Missouri
5 Frank Ginda LB San Jose State
80 Cole Hikutini TE Louisville
61 Noah Johnson OL Kansas State
12 Rocky Lombardi QB Northern Illinois
18 Keni-H Lovely DB Western Michigan
82 Xavier Malone WR Henderson State
4 Siaosi Mariner WR Utah State
44 Garrett Marino DT UAB
28 Nate McCrary RB Saginaw Valley State
14 D.J. Miller Jr. DB Kent State
81 Jaylon Moore WR Tennessee-Martin
45 Donavan Mutin LB Houston
21 Kai Nacua FS BYU
86 Samson Nacua WR BYU
75 Ryan Nelson OL Virginia
84 Gunnar Oakes TE Eastern Michigan
54 Jordan Ober LS Nebraska
72 Chim Okorafor OL Benedictine College (KS)
99 Walter Palmore DT Missouri
3 Bryce Perkins QB Virginia
33 B.T. Potter K Clemson
6 Devin Ross WR Colorado
76 Keith Russell OL Missouri Western
20 Jaden Shirden RB Monmouth
9 Marcus Simms WR West Virginia
57 Breeland Speaks DE Mississippi
91 Ron Stone Jr. DE Washington State
42 Mika Tafua DE Utah
2 Arnold Tarpley III S Vanderbilt
1 Levonta Taylor CB Florida State
22 Bryce Torneden S Kansas
17 Malik Turner WR Illinois
36 Seth Vernon P Portland State
11 Javin White LB UNLV
32 Kedrick Whitehead Jr. S Delaware
48 Kenny Willekes DE Michigan State
85 Jalen Wydermyer TE Texas A&M
The following player has been placed on the injured reserve list:
De'Gabriel Floyd LB East Los Angeles College
The following players have been placed on waivers:
Chidi Okeke OL Tennessee State
Corrion Ballard S Utah
Gavin Holmes WR Baylor
Gemon Green CB Michigan
J.D. Duplain OL Michigan State
James Walker III OL Southeastern Oklahoma
Keonte Schad DL Oregon State
KiAnte Hardin DB Pittsburg State
Phazione McClurge WR Indiana State
Ralen Goforth LB Washington
Simon Laryea P Abilene Christian
Toa Taua RB Nevada
The Michigan Panthers will kick off their 2025 campaign on the road at the Memphis Showboats on Sunday, March 30 at 12 p.m. ET on ESPN. The Panthers will follow that game up with three straight home games at Ford Field. In Week 2, Michigan will host the Birmingham Stallions on Friday, April 4 at 8 p.m. ET as part of FOX Sports'ÃÂ FOXÃÂ UFL FridayÃÂ package, which isÃÂ a new night dedicated to UFL action taking place each Friday during the 10-week regular season. On Sunday, April 13, the Panthers will host the San Antonio Brahmas at 12 p.m. ET on ABC. The team's last appearance onÃÂ FOXÃÂ UFL FridayÃÂ will come in Week 4 as Michigan will host the Memphis Showboats at 8 p.m. ET on April 18.
The Panthers will make their first ever trip toÃÂ The Dome at America's CenterÃÂ to face the St. Louis Battlehawks on Saturday, April 26 at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN. Michigan returns to the friendly confines of Ford Field on Sunday, May 4 to host the D.C. Defenders at 12 p.m. ET on ESPN2. The Panthers will then play three straight road games, all on Saturdays, first visiting the Arlington Renegades on May 10 at 1 p.m. ET on FOX. In Week 8, Michigan will travel to the Houston Roughnecks on May 17 at 1 p.m. ET on FOX. The team's final road game will be at the Birmingham Stallions on May 24 at 3 p.m. ET on ABC. Michigan will close its regular season schedule by hosting the Houston Roughnecks on Saturday, May 31 at 3 p.m. ET on ESPN.
To find out more about the 2025 Michigan Panthers, see the full schedule and purchase tickets, fans can click onÃÂ UFLPanthers.com.
