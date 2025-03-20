Michigan Panthers Announce Final Roster Ahead of 2025 Season

March 20, 2025 - United Football League (UFL)

Arlington, Texas - The Michigan Panthers announced on Thursday that the team has set its final roster at 50 players as the Panthers prepare for the upcoming UFL season.

The majority of last year's team (68 percent) that finished the regular season 7-3 and had an appearance in the USFL Championship game return for the 2025 season. There are six players on the roster with ties to Michigan (either being from Michigan or playing collegiately in the state) including offensive lineman Brian Dooley (attended Eastern Michigan), quarterback Rocky Lombardi (born in Ann Arbor, Michigan and attended Michigan State), defensive back Keni-H Lovely (attended Western Michigan), running back Nate McCrary (from Muskegon, Michigan and attended Saginaw Valley State), tight end Gunnar Oakes (attended Eastern Michigan) and defensive end Kenny Willekes (from Rockford, Michigan and attended Michigan State).

The following is the Michigan Panthers 50-man roster:

No. Name Position Last College

19 Adonis Alexander CB Virginia Tech

98 Levi Bell DE Texas State

73 Jake Burton OL Baylor

69 Cohl Cabral OL Arizona State

96 T.J. Carter DE Kentucky

97 Ron'Dell Carter DE James Madison

26 Matthew Colburn II RB Wake Forest

60 Victor Curne OL Mississippi

10 Noah Dawkins LB Citadel

15 Akeem Dent S Florida State

77 Brian Dooley OL Eastern Michigan

8 Danny Etling QB LSU

25 Tyree Gillespie S Missouri

5 Frank Ginda LB San Jose State

80 Cole Hikutini TE Louisville

61 Noah Johnson OL Kansas State

12 Rocky Lombardi QB Northern Illinois

18 Keni-H Lovely DB Western Michigan

82 Xavier Malone WR Henderson State

4 Siaosi Mariner WR Utah State

44 Garrett Marino DT UAB

28 Nate McCrary RB Saginaw Valley State

14 D.J. Miller Jr. DB Kent State

81 Jaylon Moore WR Tennessee-Martin

45 Donavan Mutin LB Houston

21 Kai Nacua FS BYU

86 Samson Nacua WR BYU

75 Ryan Nelson OL Virginia

84 Gunnar Oakes TE Eastern Michigan

54 Jordan Ober LS Nebraska

72 Chim Okorafor OL Benedictine College (KS)

99 Walter Palmore DT Missouri

3 Bryce Perkins QB Virginia

33 B.T. Potter K Clemson

6 Devin Ross WR Colorado

76 Keith Russell OL Missouri Western

20 Jaden Shirden RB Monmouth

9 Marcus Simms WR West Virginia

57 Breeland Speaks DE Mississippi

91 Ron Stone Jr. DE Washington State

42 Mika Tafua DE Utah

2 Arnold Tarpley III S Vanderbilt

1 Levonta Taylor CB Florida State

22 Bryce Torneden S Kansas

17 Malik Turner WR Illinois

36 Seth Vernon P Portland State

11 Javin White LB UNLV

32 Kedrick Whitehead Jr. S Delaware

48 Kenny Willekes DE Michigan State

85 Jalen Wydermyer TE Texas A&M

The following player has been placed on the injured reserve list:

De'Gabriel Floyd LB East Los Angeles College

The following players have been placed on waivers:

Chidi Okeke OL Tennessee State

Corrion Ballard S Utah

Gavin Holmes WR Baylor

Gemon Green CB Michigan

J.D. Duplain OL Michigan State

James Walker III OL Southeastern Oklahoma

Keonte Schad DL Oregon State

KiAnte Hardin DB Pittsburg State

Phazione McClurge WR Indiana State

Ralen Goforth LB Washington

Simon Laryea P Abilene Christian

Toa Taua RB Nevada

The Michigan Panthers will kick off their 2025 campaign on the road at the Memphis Showboats on Sunday, March 30 at 12 p.m. ET on ESPN. The Panthers will follow that game up with three straight home games at Ford Field. In Week 2, Michigan will host the Birmingham Stallions on Friday, April 4 at 8 p.m. ET as part of FOX Sports'ÃÂ FOXÃÂ UFL FridayÃÂ package, which isÃÂ a new night dedicated to UFL action taking place each Friday during the 10-week regular season. On Sunday, April 13, the Panthers will host the San Antonio Brahmas at 12 p.m. ET on ABC. The team's last appearance onÃÂ FOXÃÂ UFL FridayÃÂ will come in Week 4 as Michigan will host the Memphis Showboats at 8 p.m. ET on April 18.

The Panthers will make their first ever trip toÃÂ The Dome at America's CenterÃÂ to face the St. Louis Battlehawks on Saturday, April 26 at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN. Michigan returns to the friendly confines of Ford Field on Sunday, May 4 to host the D.C. Defenders at 12 p.m. ET on ESPN2. The Panthers will then play three straight road games, all on Saturdays, first visiting the Arlington Renegades on May 10 at 1 p.m. ET on FOX. In Week 8, Michigan will travel to the Houston Roughnecks on May 17 at 1 p.m. ET on FOX. The team's final road game will be at the Birmingham Stallions on May 24 at 3 p.m. ET on ABC. Michigan will close its regular season schedule by hosting the Houston Roughnecks on Saturday, May 31 at 3 p.m. ET on ESPN.

To find out more about the 2025 Michigan Panthers, see the full schedule and purchase tickets, fans can click onÃÂ UFLPanthers.com.

