St. Louis Battlehawks Set 2025 Active Roster

March 20, 2025 - United Football League (UFL)

St. Louis Battlehawks News Release







ST. LOUIS - The St. Louis Battlehawks today announced their 50-man roster to begin the 2025 UFL season. The team concluded its final practice of training camp on Wednesday.

"We've made great progress over the last two seasons and to take that next step, we really wanted to raise the level of competition in training camp," said Battlehawks Head Coach Anthony Becht. "We feel like we did that throughout the roster. Our staff had some tough decisions to make, but we are very excited about the collection of talent our team has moving forward and can't wait to kick off the season."

The Battlehawks will enter the season with five players who earned All-UFL honors in 2024 as well as the 2024 UFL Offensive Player of the Year Hakeem Butler and Special Teams Player of the Year Chris Garrett. Twenty-nine players return from last year's squad, including seventeen players entering their second season in St. Louis and fourteen veterans back for their third.

The St. Louis roster includes 3 quarterbacks, 3 running backs, 7 wide receivers, 2 tight ends, 9 offensive linemen, 6 defensive linemen, 8 linebackers, 9 defensive backs, and 3 specialty players. One player is on injured reserve.

NO Last First Position HT WT SCHOOL

1 Pearson Jahcour WR 5'7 178 Mississippi

3 Payton-Jones Chris CB 6'0 230 Nebraska

4 Kelly Kameron DB 6'2 205 San Diego St

5 Wilkins Manny QB 6'2 193 Arizona St

7 Taumoepenu Pita LB 6'2 250 Utah

8 Jackson Blake WR 5'11 200 Mary Hardin

9 Cordeiro Chevan QB 6'0 200 San Jose St

11 Meadors Nate CB 6'0 192 UCLA

13 Mims Denzel WR 6'3 207 Baylor

14 Duggan Max QB 6'1 207 TCU

15 Saylors Jacob RB 5'10 199 East Tenn

16 Hofrichter Sterling P 5'10 196 Syracuse

19 Sims Myles CB 6'3 188 Georgia Tech

23 Denis Lukas FS 5'11 191 Boston College

24 Jones Myles CB 6'3 190 Duke

25 Latulas Kevon RB 5'10 195 MO State

26 Wells Carson LB 6'3 241 Colorado

27 Rose Mike LB 6'4 243 Iowa State

28 Blankenship Rodrigo K 6'1 190 Georgia

32 Cole Qwynnterrio S 6'0 203 Louisville

33 Fatukasi Olakunle LB 6'1 234 Rutgers

37 Whiteside Nick CB 6'1 200 Saginaw Valley

38 Sebastian Brandon CB 6'0 182 Boston College

41 Howard Jarveon RB 5'10 219 Alcorn St.

47 Matheson Alex LS 6'5 252 Cal Lutheran

48 Garrett Chris LB 6'4 245 Concordia

51 Harvey Willie LB 5'11 229 Iowa State

54 West Dohnovan C 6'3 309 Arizona St.

56 Feeney Travis LB 6'4 240 Washington

59 O'Reilly Callahan LB 6'2 230 Montana State

61 Panasiuk Mike C 6'4 300 Michigan St

62 Beechum Abdul OG 6'2 321 Kansas St

69 Coll Ryan OT 6'5 324 Richmond

70 Ashmore Brad OT 6'6 304 Vanderbilt

73 Bushell-Beatty Juwann OT 6'5 318 Michigan

74 Gonzalez Steven OG 6'4 341 Penn St

75 Jones-Smith Jaryd OT 6'7 295 Pittsburgh

76 Spencer Cole OG 6'4 305 Texas Tech

81 Darby Frank WR 6'0 201 Arizona St

82 Wiglusz Sam WR 5'11 191 Ohio

84 Sutherland Jake TE 6'4 247 Morehead St

86 Jennings Gary WR 6'1 216 West Virginia

87 Allen Chase TE 6'6 247 Iowa State

88 Butler Hakeem WR 6'6 220 Iowa State

90 Baugh Kyler DT 6'2 302 Minnesota

92 Hoskins Phil DT 6'4 313 Kentucky

93 Pesefea T.J. DT 6'3 314 Arizona St

97 Mack Isaiah DT 6'1 299 Tenn-Chatt

98 Akinmoladun Freedom DE 6'3 278 Nebraska

99 Faoliu Austin DT 6'3 287 Oregon

85* Kapp Jerome WR 6'1 191 Kutztown

*Injured Reserve

The Battlehawks will open the season on Friday, March 28 at the Houston Roughnecks at 7 p.m. CT as part of the new UFL Friday Nights on FOX before returning to St. Louis for the home opener against the San Antonio Brahmas on Sunday, April 6 at 5:30 p.m. CT (FS1).

Single-game, season, groups and suite tickets for the entire 2025 UFL regular season are available now at UFLBattlehawks.com/tickets.

