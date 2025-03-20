Roughnecks Announce Roster for 2025 UFL Season
March 20, 2025 - United Football League (UFL)
Houston Roughnecks News Release
HOUSTON- The Houston Roughnecks today announced their 50-man roster to begin the 2025 UFL season. The team concluded its final practice of training camp on Wednesday.
HOUSTON ROUGHNECKS 2025 ROSTER
# PLAYER POS COLLEGE
1 Leon O'Neal Jr. S Texas A&M
2 Christopher Allen DE Alabama
3 Keke Chism WR Missouri
4 Eyabi Okie-Anoma DE Charlotte
5 Chris Blewitt PK Pittsburgh
6 ZaQuandre White RB South Carolina
7 Reggie Roberson Jr. WR Southern Methodist
8 Jalan McClendon QB Baylor
9 Colby Richardson CB LSU
10 Geor'Quarius Spivey TE Mississippi State
11 Justin Hall WR Ball State
12 Shawn Preston Jr. SS Mississippi State
13 Anthony Brown QB Oregon
14 Nolan Henderson QB Delaware
15 Lawrence Keys WR Tulane
16 Marquis Wilson CB Purdue
18 Emmanuel Butler WR Northern Arizona
19 T.J. Vasher WR Texas Tech
20 Drew Lewis ILB Colorado
22 Kirk Merritt RB Arkansas State
23 Rayshad Williams CB Texas Tech
24 Isaac Keenan CB Alabama State
25 Armani Marsh CB Washington State
26 Damon Arnette CB Ohio State
27 Lorenzo Lingard RB Akron
28 Marvin Moody Jr. ILB Tulane
29 Corn Elder CB Miami (Fl)
30 Xavier Benson MLB Oklahoma State
31 Markel Roby S Pittsburgh State
33 J.T. Tyler OLB Princeton
44 Jamir Jones OLB Notre Dame
45 Marco Ortiz LS Nebraska
47 Mike Rivers P Troy
52 Byron Vaughns DE Baylor
54 Avery Jones C Auburn
65 Jack Kramer C Bowling Green
66 Noah Atagi T Weber State
72 Cam Carter T Murray State
73 Samuel Jackson G Central Florida
74 Avery Gennesy T Texas A&M
75 T.J. Bradley OT Maryland
78 Zach Banner T USC
86 Josh Pederson TE Louisiana Monroe
89 Cam Sutton TE Fresno State
90 Shakel Brown DT Troy
92 Darrius Moragne DL Kansas
94 Olive Sagapolu DT Wisconsin
95 Israel Antwine DT Oklahoma State
96 T.J. Franklin DE Baylor
97 Glen Logan DT LSU
The Roughnecks kick off the UFL season at 7 p.m. Friday, March 28 at the University of Houston's TDECU Stadium vs. the St. Louis Battlehawks. The opening matchup between the Roughnecks and Battlehawks is part of FOX Sports debut of FOX UFL Friday - a new night
dedicated to UFL action every Friday during the 10-week regular season.
Ticket prices start as low as $22 for individual tickets and can be purchased at uflroughnecks.com/tickets.
