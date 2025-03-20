Roughnecks Announce Roster for 2025 UFL Season

HOUSTON- The Houston Roughnecks today announced their 50-man roster to begin the 2025 UFL season. The team concluded its final practice of training camp on Wednesday.

HOUSTON ROUGHNECKS 2025 ROSTER

# PLAYER POS COLLEGE

1 Leon O'Neal Jr. S Texas A&M

2 Christopher Allen DE Alabama

3 Keke Chism WR Missouri

4 Eyabi Okie-Anoma DE Charlotte

5 Chris Blewitt PK Pittsburgh

6 ZaQuandre White RB South Carolina

7 Reggie Roberson Jr. WR Southern Methodist

8 Jalan McClendon QB Baylor

9 Colby Richardson CB LSU

10 Geor'Quarius Spivey TE Mississippi State

11 Justin Hall WR Ball State

12 Shawn Preston Jr. SS Mississippi State

13 Anthony Brown QB Oregon

14 Nolan Henderson QB Delaware

15 Lawrence Keys WR Tulane

16 Marquis Wilson CB Purdue

18 Emmanuel Butler WR Northern Arizona

19 T.J. Vasher WR Texas Tech

20 Drew Lewis ILB Colorado

22 Kirk Merritt RB Arkansas State

23 Rayshad Williams CB Texas Tech

24 Isaac Keenan CB Alabama State

25 Armani Marsh CB Washington State

26 Damon Arnette CB Ohio State

27 Lorenzo Lingard RB Akron

28 Marvin Moody Jr. ILB Tulane

29 Corn Elder CB Miami (Fl)

30 Xavier Benson MLB Oklahoma State

31 Markel Roby S Pittsburgh State

33 J.T. Tyler OLB Princeton

44 Jamir Jones OLB Notre Dame

45 Marco Ortiz LS Nebraska

47 Mike Rivers P Troy

52 Byron Vaughns DE Baylor

54 Avery Jones C Auburn

65 Jack Kramer C Bowling Green

66 Noah Atagi T Weber State

72 Cam Carter T Murray State

73 Samuel Jackson G Central Florida

74 Avery Gennesy T Texas A&M

75 T.J. Bradley OT Maryland

78 Zach Banner T USC

86 Josh Pederson TE Louisiana Monroe

89 Cam Sutton TE Fresno State

90 Shakel Brown DT Troy

92 Darrius Moragne DL Kansas

94 Olive Sagapolu DT Wisconsin

95 Israel Antwine DT Oklahoma State

96 T.J. Franklin DE Baylor

97 Glen Logan DT LSU

The Roughnecks kick off the UFL season at 7 p.m. Friday, March 28 at the University of Houston's TDECU Stadium vs. the St. Louis Battlehawks. The opening matchup between the Roughnecks and Battlehawks is part of FOX Sports debut of FOX UFL Friday - a new night

dedicated to UFL action every Friday during the 10-week regular season.

Ticket prices start as low as $22 for individual tickets and can be purchased at uflroughnecks.com/tickets.

