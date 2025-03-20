DC Defenders Set Opening Day Roster
March 20, 2025 - United Football League (UFL)
D.C. Defenders News Release
Washington, D.C. - The DC Defenders today announced its 50-man roster to begin the 2025 UFL season.
"After weeks of hard work, tough decisions, and relentless competition, I'm proud to announce the men who have the privilege of representing our great city. Every player on this team has earned his spot," said Defenders Head Coach Reggie Barlow. "This group represents the heart, grit, and determination that define our program. Now, it's time to lock in, trust each other, and chase greatness together. It's now time to Defend DC!"
The Defenders return to spring football for a third-straight year when it hosts the Birmingham Stallions in its home opener at 3:00 p.m., Sunday, March 30 at Audi Field.
2025 DC Defenders Roster
NO NAME POS COLLEGE
45 Abraham, Brian LB Albany
9 Anderson, Deontay S Houston
15 Antonio, Javon WR Colorado
2 Baker, Deandre CB Georgia
80 Barry, Trae LS Boston College
7 Bellamy, Davin DE Georgia
87 Bresnahan, Ben TE Vanderbilt
74 Britton, Gunner G Auburn
77 Brooks, Mason OL Ole Miss
47 Brooks, Paxton P Tennessee
96 Ceaser, Nelson DE Houston
17 DiLiello, Mike QB Austin Peay
79 Doss, Tykeem G Southern Mississippi
23 Drew Jr., Willie CB Virginia State
70 Durant, Yasir T Mizzou
84 Fairchild, Mason TE Kansas
92 Fisher, Malik DE Villanova
53 Gaillard, Lamont C Georgia
6 Gardner, Ferrod LB Louisiana-Lafayette
28 Hagans, Darius RB Virginia State
8 Hawkins, Tayler S San Diego State
57 Hines III, Anthony LB Texas A&M
25 Jackson, Deon RB Duke
56 Johari Branch T Maryland
91 Johnson, Dennis NT Grand Valley State
27 Joseph, Kelvin CB Kentucky
26 Kidd, Sam S James Madison
51 Maietti, Mike C Mizzou
95 Maxwell, Devonnsha DT Tennessee-Chattanooga
16 McCrane, Matt K Kansas State
13 Mickens, Jaydon WR Washington
48 Mintze, Andre DE Vanderbilt
88 Moore, Briley TE Kansas State
21 Nicholson, Montae S Michigan State
5 Ojemudia, Michael CB Iowa
Phillips, Kyle T Fresno State
50 Roberson, Derick DE Sam Houston State
12 Rowland, Chris WR Tennessee State
83 Sanders, Braylon WR Ole Miss
18 Sanders, Spencer QB Ole Miss
11 Sanogo, Momo LB Louisville
19 Scott, Ty WR Missouri State
33 Simon, Shayne LB Pittsburgh
4 Smith, Abram RB Baylor
10 Ta'amu, Jordan QB Ole Miss
24 Thomas, Kiondre CB Kansas State
1 Thompson, Bryce CB Tennessee
99 Wallace, Joe DT Sam Houston State
62 Williams, Jarrid T Miami (FL)
Individual ticket prices start as low as $25 and can be purchased at ufldefenders.com/tickets.
