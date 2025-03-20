DC Defenders Set Opening Day Roster

March 20, 2025 - United Football League (UFL)

D.C. Defenders News Release







Washington, D.C. - The DC Defenders today announced its 50-man roster to begin the 2025 UFL season.

"After weeks of hard work, tough decisions, and relentless competition, I'm proud to announce the men who have the privilege of representing our great city. Every player on this team has earned his spot," said Defenders Head Coach Reggie Barlow. "This group represents the heart, grit, and determination that define our program. Now, it's time to lock in, trust each other, and chase greatness together. It's now time to Defend DC!"

The Defenders return to spring football for a third-straight year when it hosts the Birmingham Stallions in its home opener at 3:00 p.m., Sunday, March 30 at Audi Field.

2025 DC Defenders Roster

NO NAME POS COLLEGE

45 Abraham, Brian LB Albany

9 Anderson, Deontay S Houston

15 Antonio, Javon WR Colorado

2 Baker, Deandre CB Georgia

80 Barry, Trae LS Boston College

7 Bellamy, Davin DE Georgia

87 Bresnahan, Ben TE Vanderbilt

74 Britton, Gunner G Auburn

77 Brooks, Mason OL Ole Miss

47 Brooks, Paxton P Tennessee

96 Ceaser, Nelson DE Houston

17 DiLiello, Mike QB Austin Peay

79 Doss, Tykeem G Southern Mississippi

23 Drew Jr., Willie CB Virginia State

70 Durant, Yasir T Mizzou

84 Fairchild, Mason TE Kansas

92 Fisher, Malik DE Villanova

53 Gaillard, Lamont C Georgia

6 Gardner, Ferrod LB Louisiana-Lafayette

28 Hagans, Darius RB Virginia State

8 Hawkins, Tayler S San Diego State

57 Hines III, Anthony LB Texas A&M

25 Jackson, Deon RB Duke

56 Johari Branch T Maryland

91 Johnson, Dennis NT Grand Valley State

27 Joseph, Kelvin CB Kentucky

26 Kidd, Sam S James Madison

51 Maietti, Mike C Mizzou

95 Maxwell, Devonnsha DT Tennessee-Chattanooga

16 McCrane, Matt K Kansas State

13 Mickens, Jaydon WR Washington

48 Mintze, Andre DE Vanderbilt

88 Moore, Briley TE Kansas State

21 Nicholson, Montae S Michigan State

5 Ojemudia, Michael CB Iowa

Phillips, Kyle T Fresno State

50 Roberson, Derick DE Sam Houston State

12 Rowland, Chris WR Tennessee State

83 Sanders, Braylon WR Ole Miss

18 Sanders, Spencer QB Ole Miss

11 Sanogo, Momo LB Louisville

19 Scott, Ty WR Missouri State

33 Simon, Shayne LB Pittsburgh

4 Smith, Abram RB Baylor

10 Ta'amu, Jordan QB Ole Miss

24 Thomas, Kiondre CB Kansas State

1 Thompson, Bryce CB Tennessee

99 Wallace, Joe DT Sam Houston State

62 Williams, Jarrid T Miami (FL)

Individual ticket prices start as low as $25 and can be purchased at ufldefenders.com/tickets.

• Discuss this story on the United Football League message board...





United Football League Stories from March 20, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.