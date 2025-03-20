UFL Teams Finalize Rosters After Successful Training Camp

March 20, 2025 - United Football League (UFL) News Release







ARLINGTON, TX -The United Football League officially closed training camp as all eight teams now set their sights on the 2025 season.

Today, all eight teams announced their final rosters, as they prepare to kick off the league's 10-week regular season, which is set to begin Friday, March 28.

Tickets for UFL Kickoff Weekend games are on sale now at Ticket Central. Fans are encouraged to purchase tickets early as these highly anticipated matchups are expected to draw large crowds.

The 2025 season will kick off on Friday, March 28, at 8 p.m. ET when FOX Sports debuts FOX UFL Friday - a new night dedicated to UFL action taking place each Friday during the 10-week regular season - with a matchup featuring the St. Louis Battlehawks against the Houston Roughnecks. The league's second season will conclude on Saturday, June 14, when ABC presents the 2025 UFL Championship Game.

• Discuss this story on the United Football League message board...





United Football League Stories from March 20, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.