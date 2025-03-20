San Antonio Brahmas Announce 50-Man Roster

March 20, 2025 - United Football League (UFL)

San Antonio Brahmas News Release







SAN ANTONIO, Texas - Today, the San Antonio Brahmas announced their 50-man roster as training camp concluded in Arlington. The Brahmas kick off the season on the road in Arlington when they face the Arlington Renegades at Choctaw Stadium on Saturday, March 29 at 3 p.m. CT.

2025 San Antonio Brahmas Roster

No. First Last Pos School Home Town

1 Tavante Beckett ILB Marshall Chesapeake, Va.

2 Darius Phillips DB Western Michigan Detroit, Mich.

3 BoPete Keyes DB Tulane Laurel, Miss.

4 Greedy Williams DB LSU Shreveport, La.

5 Marquez Stevenson WR Houston Shreveport, La.

6 Jashaun Corbin RB Florida State Rockledge, Fla.

7 John Lovett RB Penn State Burlington City, N.J.

8 Kevin Hogan QB Stanford McLean, Va.

9 Brad Wing P LSU Melbourne, Australia

10 Justin Smith WR Norfolk State Richmond, Va.

11 Donald De La Haye PK Central Florida Port St. Lucie, Fla.

12 Kellen Mond QB Texas A & M San Antonio, Texas

13 Jontre Kirklin WR LSU Lutcher, La.

15 Jordan Williams ILB Baylor Paris, Texas

16 Jacob Harris WR UCF Palm Harbor, Fla.

17 Greg Ward Jr. WR Houston Tyler, Texas

18 Jarrett Guarantano QB Washington State Lodi, N.J.

21 William Hooper DB Northwestern State Montgomery, Ala.

22 Chris Steele DB USC Bellflower, Calif.

23 Jordan Mosley DB Maryland Mobile, Ala.

25 Jalen Elliott DB Notre Dame Richmond, Va.

28 Corey Mayfield Jr DB UTSA Forney, Texas

29 Tariq Carpenter ILB Georgia Tech Ludowici, Ga.

31 Nate Wieland ILB Grand View Iowa City, Iowa

32 Henry Black DB Baylor Shreveport, La.

41 Anthony McFarland Jr. RB Maryland Hyattsville, Md.

43 Rashod Berry OLB Ohio State Lorain, Ohio.

44 Toby Ndukwe OLB Sam Houston State Richmond, Texas

46 Cameron Lyons LS Charlotte Morgantown, W Va.

47 Lonnie Phelps OLB Kansas Cincinnati, Ohio

52 Kobe Jones OLB Mississippi State Starkville, Miss.

55 Greg Eiland OL Mississippi State Philadelphia, Miss.

66 Willie Tyler III OL Louisville Racine, Wis.

67 Aaron Monteiro OL Boston College Brockton, Mass.

68 Zuri Henry OL UTEP Dallas, Texas

71 Sam Tecklenburg OL Baylor Plano, Texas

73 Vitaliy Gurman OL Toledo Rochester, N.Y.

74 Derrick Kelly II OL Florida State Gretna, Fla.

77 Chuck Filiaga OL Minnesota Aledo, Texas

80 Racey McMath WR LSU New Orleans, La.

82 Kawaan Baker WR South Alabama Atlanta, Ga.

85 Izaiah Gathings TE Middle Tennessee Statesville, N.C.

87 Mathew Sexton WR Eastern Michigan Clinton, Mich.

88 Alizé Mack TE Notre Dame Las Vegas, Nev.

91 Ikenna Enechukwu DL Rice Kansas City, Mo.

92 Rashard Lawrence DL LSU Monroe, La.

93 Jacob Sykes DL UCLA Kansas City, Mo.

97 Garrett Nelson OLB Nebraska Scottsbluff, Neb.

98 Prince Emili DL Penn New York, N.Y.

99 Caeveon Patton DL Texas State State Cuero, Texas

*On Wednesday, San Antonio placed WR Ra'Shaun Henry on injured reserve.

Players waived by the Brahmas are below:

65 Alex Pihlstrom C Illinois

26 Christian Young S Arizona

24 Derrick Langford CB Washington State

84 Jaelen Gill WR Fresno State

33 Jalen Harris DE Arizona

96 Jaylen Twyman DT Pittsburgh

56 John Morgan III DE Arkansas

54 Justin Shaffer G Georgia

20 Kalon Barnes CB Baylor

50 Marquan McCall NT Kentucky

14 Ty Fryfogle WR Indiana

69 Tyran Hunt G Old Dominion

53 Zach McCloud OLB Miami (Fla.)

• Discuss this story on the United Football League message board...





United Football League Stories from March 20, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.