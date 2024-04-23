Shorebirds Blanked by Nationals in Series Opener

SALISBURY, MD: The Delmarva Shorebirds (2-13) were defeated on Tuesday afternoon by the Fredericksburg Nationals (10-6) by a score of 6-0.

The Nationals scored three batters into the game as Elijah Green doubled down the left field line to bring home Phillip Glasser, making it 1-0 Fredericksburg after an inning.

In the second, Brenner Cox snuck a ground ball through the infield to score Roismar Quintana to up the Nationals' lead to 2-0.

Fredericksburg would put another single tally on the board in the third as they pulled off a first-and-third steal with two outs as Gavin Dugas came home on the throw down to second base, putting the Shorebirds behind 3-0 after three.

With the score still 3-0 in the eighth, the Nationals used a double play ball off the bat of Phillip Glasser to register another run, pushing their lead to 4-0.

Glasser brought home two more runs with two outs in the ninth on a double as Armando Cruz and Brenner Cox both touched home to give Fredericksburg a 6-0 advantage, and they would go on to win by that score to take the first game of the series.

Both starters factored into the final decision as Bryan Polanco (3-0) earned the win with Nestor German taking the loss for the Shorebirds.

The series continues on Wednesday at 7:05 p.m. as the reigning, Carolina League Pitcher of the Week, Trey Gibson, gets the ball for Delmarva versus Bryan Sanchez for the Nationals.

