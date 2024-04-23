Pelicans Score Eight Unanswered, Beat Hillcats 8-6

April 23, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)

After trailing 6-0 after the third inning, the Myrtle Beach Pelicans scored eight unanswered runs and defeated the Lynchburg Hillcats 8-6 in 10 innings on Tuesday night. With their second win in a row, the Pelicans stand at 5-10 while the Hillcats dropped to 8-8.

The game-winning hit came in the top of the 10th, when Jacob Wetzel (2-5, 3B, 2B, 2 RBI) brought home the go-ahead run on a triple. The Birds came back to tie it in the top of the eighth off a two-run homer by Cristian Hernandez (3-5, HR, 2B, 2 RBI) and an RBI double by Frank Hernandez (1-5, 2B, RBI). It's the largest comeback for the Pelicans this season.

After pitching a scoreless 1 2/3 scoreless innings, Kenyi Perez (1-0) took his first win of the season with four strikeouts in his outing. Francis Reynoso earned the save with a scoreless 10th inning.

Lynchburg got off to a 6-0 lead with all runs coming in the third inning. Ralphy Velazquez (1-6, 2 RBI) brought home two on a single, and Wuilfredo Antunez (2-5, 3B, 2 RBI) also brought home a pair on a triple.

After allowing the two runs in the top of the 10th, Matt Jachec took the loss with two hits allowed. Reliever Kyle Scott sacrificed five runs with three earned in his three innings. Starter Rorik Maltrud lasted just shy of five innings with one earned run and eight strikeouts.

Game two of the series is set for Wednesday night at 6:30 p.m.

