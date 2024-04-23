GreenJackets Homestand Preview April 30th-May 5th

NORTH AUGUSTA, SC: The Augusta GreenJackets, the Single-A Affiliate of the Atlanta Braves, are excited to kick off May at SRP Park! The three-time Carolina League Champion Charleston RiverDogs (Tampa Bay Rays) make their first appearance of the year for an action-packed series full of new jerseys, great food, and exciting baseball!

Tuesday, April 30th | First Pitch: 11:05am | Gates: 9:30am | Media partner: Sunny 102.7, News 12/26

Education Day

1. Field trip day at SRP Park! The best way to get out of the classroom at the end of a long year! Gates open early for an Educational Fair on the concourse for students to interact with pregame.

First Responders Tuesday - Presented by Academy Sports + Outdoors

1. All first responders with a valid ID get $2 off tickets at the SRP Park box office! Plus, nominate a First Responder of the Game for their chance to be recognized at the game and receive a $50 gift card to Academy Sports + Outdoors. To nominate a first responder in your life, click here .

Wednesday, May 1st | First Pitch: 7:05pm | Gates: 6:00pm | Media partner: WGAC News-Talk Augusta

Aiken Parks, Recreation & Tourism Night

1. We'll be honoring the members of the Aiken Parks, Recreation & Tourism group during the night!

Baseball Bingo - Presented by Comfort Keepers

1. Pick up your card at the front gate and play a little B-I-N-G-O during the ballgame!

Silver Jackets - Presented by The Retirement Resource, in partnership with AARP Georgia and Comfort Keepers

1. Fans 60+ can join the Silver Jackets program and receive tickets to Wednesday Games in 2024! Silver Jackets members also get an exclusive Silver Jackets T-shirt, members only gift courtesy of Retirement Resource, and discounts at the Hive Pro Shop! Click here for more information.

Warrior Wednesdays - Presented by Augusta Technical College

1. The GreenJackets will pay tribute to our Armed Forces during every Wednesday home game, with players donning special military-themed jerseys. On August 31st, these jerseys will be auctioned off with proceeds benefiting the CSRA Alliance for Fort Eisenhower. 2. Military, Veterans, and family will receive $2 off tickets for Wednesday games at the SRP Park Box Office with a valid Military and/or Veteran ID.

Corona Bucket Deal - Presented by Corona

1. Fans 21 and over can enjoy a bucket of ice-cold Coronas! Four 24-oz Coronas are sold for $25 in a special Corona bucket at the 19th hole by the main entrance.

Thursday, May 2nd | First Pitch: 7:05pm | Gates: 6:00pm | Media partner: KICKS99, HD98.3

Country Night

1. Grab your boots, your hat, and your partner and swing on down to SRP Park for Country Night with the GreenJackets! We'll be playing your favorite country tunes all night long!

Thirsty Thursday- - Presented by The Hyatt Agency, LLC., Twin Peaks, Busch Light, PBR, KICKS 99, and HD98.3

1. Fans are sure to not go thirsty thanks to these can't-miss deals with $2, $4, and $6 drink specials until last call!

Friday, May 3rd | First Pitch: 7:05pm | Gates: 6:00pm | Media partner: BOB FM

Off to the Races

1. Saddle up and prepare yourself for the big race this weekend!

T-Shirt Giveaway - Presented by Premier Networx

1. The first 1,000 fans through the gates can snag this one-a-a-kind derby-inspired shirt that's sure to impress, presented by Premier Networx!

Braves BUZZfest - Presented by media partner BOB-FM

1. The Jackets will take after their parent club every Friday, rocking their red Braves-style jerseys and caps on the field.

Feature Friday:

1. Visit the Keg Stand, the craft beer center at SRP Park, to enjoy Sycamore Brewing Co. drafts at half-price for this game to kick off the weekend, presented by Sycamore Brewing Company! The Keg Stand is located down the first base line and special runs from gates opening to 8:00.

Saturday, May 4th | First Pitch: 6:05pm | Gates: 4:30pm| Media partner: KICKS99

Star Wars Night

1. May the 4th be with you! Join us for Star Wars Night at the ballpark as the 'Jackets take the field in specialty uniforms! 2. Fans can take part in Pre-Game Jedi Training and be ready to take on the empire down by the Left Field Berm 3. The Star Wars jerseys worn by the players will be up for auction postgame, with proceeds benefiting the North Augusta Miracle League Field Campaign!

Light Sword Giveaway - Presented by SRP Federal Credit Union

1. The first 1,000 fans through the gate can begin their training and pick up a mini light sword, brought to you by SRP Federal Credit Union!

Post-Game Fireworks Show

1. Stick around postgame and get to watch one a galactic fireworks show, shot off by Joe Dirt Fireworks!

State Farm Family Saturday - Presented by Anthony and London Thuan State Farm

1. Fans can meet their favorite GreenJackets players and get their autographs pregame from 4:45-5:00pm!

White Claw Pre-Game Concert

1. Don't miss the White Claw Pre-Game Concert on the concourse, 4:30-5:30pm, with local artist Forest O'Quinn performing! Plus, $2 off White Claws until 6:30!

Sunday, May 5th |First Pitch: 1:35pm | Gates: 12:30 pm

Los Pavos Salvajes de Augusta Night - Presented by National Wild Turkey Federation

1. Los Pavos Salvajes de Augusta return for the 2024 season as part of MiLB's Copa de la Diversion Program presented by the NWTF! Join us as we celebrate Hispanic Cultures across the CSRA and beyond! The players don the always-popular Pavos Salvajes jerseys during the game, which will be auctioned off later in the season. This is the first of four Pavos Salvajes games in 2024, learn more here: https://www.milb.com/augusta/fans/copa

Cinco de Mayo - Presented by Rio Cantina

1. Celebrate the holiday with specials at the ballpark! Get 3 Tacos for $10 at Rio Cantina (both inside and outside the park), along with $6 Durty Girl Margaritas on the main concourse!

Bark in the Park - Presented by Hollywood Feed, in partnership with Patsy's Pet Parlor

1. Sundays are for the dogs! Fans are free to bring their dogs to the ballpark so that our best friends can watch America's pastime. Dogs are welcome in the lower seating bowl excluding Section 100 and the club level. Please fill out the following waiver if you intend on bringing a dog to SRP Park: https://bit.ly/AGJ_Contests.

Sahlen Family Sunday

1. It's a Sahlen Family Sunday, presented by Sahlen's Hot Dogs. What could be better than a hot dog at the ballpark in spring? Kids can enjoy a special Sahlen's meal deal, with a Sahlen's hot dog, a bag of chips, and a regular soda for just $6! 2. Sahlen's Pre-Game Catch on the Field (12:30-1:00pm) 3. Sahlen's Post-Game Kids Run the Bases - Kids 12 & under can line-up on the first base concourse & get the chance to run where the GreenJackets run!

Jr. Jackets Kids Club - Presented by Wellstar MCG Health in partnership with Episcopal Day School and Family YMCA of Greater Augusta

1. Kids 12 and under can join the coolest club in town, and receive FREE general admission tickets to select Sunday home games! Find out how to sign up at: https://bit.ly/JrJackets

To purchase tickets or see the remaining 2024 home games at SRP Park visit: https://www.milb.com/augusta/tickets/promotions

Stay up to date on all things GreenJackets and Events at SRP Park by following us on Facebook , Instagram and Twitter . Stay up to date on all things 'Jackets by signing up for the weekly Buzz e-newsletter today by visiting https://atmilb.com/3yr4mrw

