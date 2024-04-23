Walk-off Walk Wins Woodpeckers' Series Opener Over Down East

Fayetteville, NC - On a night that started with the Fayetteville Woodpeckers (10-6) slugging homers, it was a bases loaded walk in the bottom of the ninth to Yamal Encarnacion that decided an 8-7 victory over the Down East Wood Ducks (8-7) Tuesday at Segra Stadium. To set up the walkoff win, the Fayetteville lineup had to erase a pair of multi-run deficits.

Fayetteville mounted their first big comeback when trailing 5-1 in the bottom of the sixth inning. Minor league rehabber Zach Daniels led off with a 415-foot solo home run to right-center field and cut the game to 5-2. Oliver Carrillo followed with a single and Juan Santander drew a walk. With two runners on, Encarnacion hopped a ball back to the pitcher Luis Valdez, who threw wide of second base and into center field, allowing Carrillo to score. Nehomar Ochoa Jr. capitalized in the next at bat, tying the game 5-5 with a two-run double down the left field line.

Ochoa delivered in another big spot with Fayetteville trailing 7-5 in the bottom of the eighth. After Waner Luciano and Encarnacion reached on walks, Ochoa singled to left center and cut the game to 7-6. Will Bush rounded out the second comeback inning of the game, driving in Encarnacion in with a grounder to second base for the 7-7 tie.

Ethan Pecko (W, 1-1) maneuvered out of trouble in the top of the ninth and kept the game level. With runners at second and third, he struck out Julian Brock, then completed a defensive toss to first after a comebacker to the mound from Arturo Disla.

Fayetteville didn't allow the game to go to extras. Chase Jaworsky walked against Alberto Mota (0-1) to start the bottom of the ninth. The Woodpeckers leading base stealer then nabbed second and third, forcing Down East to intentionally walk both Carrillo and Santander to load the bases. It brought Encarnacion to the plate, who took a 3-2 pitch low and inside for bases loaded ball four and a game sealer.

Jackson Nezuh got the start for Fayetteville in the series opener and became the second starting pitcher this season to complete five innings. He allowed all five of his runs in the top of the third, but closed the day with two scoreless in a no decision.

Santander also homered early on, slugging his second of the season in the bottom of the second inning. The 1-0 early advantage was Fayetteville's only lead of the night prior to the walkoff.

The six-game home series continues with an Education Day game on Wednesday at 11:05 AM. Fayetteville is scheduled to start LHP Colby Langford and Down East will counter with LHP Brayan Mendoza. The Woodpeckers radio broadcast can be heard at fayettevillewoodpeckers.com or through the MiLB App and watched online on MiLB.tv.

