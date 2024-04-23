Nationals Thump Shorebirds 6-0

SALISBURY, MD - Fredericksburg opened up their six-game set against the Delmarva Shorebirds with a 6-0 shutout win. The Nationals are now 10-6, while the 'Birds fall to 2-13.

Phillip Glasser, fresh off a Carolina League Player of the Week nod, got the bats going with a leadoff single in the top of the first. He moved to second base on a ground out, before Elijah Green smoked an RBI double down the left field line to give Fredericksburg a 1-0 lead after an inning.

In the top of the second, it was Roismar Quintana who reached with a leadoff single for the FredNats. He advanced to second base on a passed ball, then took third on a fielder's choice ground ball. Brenner Cox then looped a single into center field to bring Quintana home, doubling the Fredericksburg lead.

The Freddies also manufactured a run in the top of the third inning. Gavin Dugas got the inning started with a leadoff single, then he went first-to-third on a Brandon Pimentel single. With runners on the corners now, the Nats executed a double steal perfectly, which allowed Dugas to come home and make it a 3-0 lead for the FredNats.

Shorebird starter Nestor German settled down after that, and ended his afternoon after a scoreless fourth inning. For the Nationals, Bryan Polanco was dominant in his first start of 2024. The right-hander fired five shutout innings, striking out six Shorebirds while scattering a trio of base hits. He did not allow a Delmarva runner to reach scoring position. Moises Diaz followed Polanco with two spotless innings, and Thomas Schultz worked a 1-2-3 bottom of the eighth.

Fredericksburg added a run in the eighth inning when Armando Cruz scored from third on a double play. Phillip Glasser then drove home two more runs in the ninth with his double that snuck past third base, as the Nats ran the lead up to 6-0. That was plenty of room for Thomas Schultz, who closed out the ninth inning for a Fredericksburg win.

Bryan Polanco (3-0) got the official 'W', and German (0-2) suffered the loss. In game two, Bryan Sanchez (0-0) squares off against Delmarva's Trey Gibson (0-1) in a 7:05 start.

