Hillcats Lose in Extras After Leading Majority of the Game

April 23, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)

The Lynchburg Hillcats dropped game one of their twelve-game homestand, losing in extra innings to the Myrtle Beach Pelicans by a score of 8-6.

Lynchburg did all their damage in the third inning, but the Pelicans chipped away in the later innings before scoring two in the tenth to walk away victorious. The loss overshadows an outstanding outing from Rorik Maltrud, who finished with 8 strikeouts and one run in less than five innings of work.

The Hillcats would start their big inning with a Ralphy Velazquez two-run single before Angel Genao would drive home a run with a sacrifice infield fly rule.

Wuilfredo Antunez would bring home two of his own with his second triple of the year before Manuel Mejias would plate him with a single. Lynchburg led 6-0 at the end of the third inning and in complete command.

Jacob Wetzel would drive home his first run of the day with a double over the head of Wuilfredo Antunez in the fourth inning. Myrtle Beach would strike again in the seventh when Jefferson Encarnacion would cut the deficit to three with a two-run blast to right field.

In the eighth, Christian Hernandez would move the needle a little bit more with a two-run home run of his own. Frank Hernandez would tie things up with an RBI double, ending the night for Kyle Scott.

The two teams would head to extra innings where Wetzel would break the tie with a triple before scoring on an RBI single from Reginald Preciado. Lynchburg would bring the winning run to the plate in the bottom of the frame but walked away empty.

Lynchburg and Myrtle Beach will square off again on Wednesday evening at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are available at Lynchburg-hillcats.com.

