Birchard to IL, Torres Added from ACL Brewers

April 23, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)

Carolina Mudcats News Release







ZEBULON, NC - The Milwaukee Brewers recently announced a series of roster transactions affecting the Carolina Mudcats active roster. The announced moves include RHP Ryan Birchard being placed on the 7-Day Injured List and the transfer of C Victor Torres to the Mudcats roster from the ACL Brewers.

The Carolina Mudcats roster is currently at 29 active players.

In summary:

4/22: RHP Ryan Birchard placed on 7-Day Injured List

4/22: C Victor Torres transferred to Carolina from ACL Brewers

The Carolina Mudcats are the officially licensed Carolina League, Class-A, affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers. First established in 1991, the Mudcats have provided affordable family fun for over 30 years at Five County Stadium in Zebulon, N.C.

