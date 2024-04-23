GreenJackets Shut out for First Time in 8-0 Loss to Fireflies

NORTH AUGUSTA, SC: The GreenJackets were held scoreless for the first time in 2024 as they fell in an early morning contest against the Columbia Fireflies, 8-0.

Augusta had their best offensive opportunity immediately against lockdown starter Ethan Bosacker, who add allowed just one run and two hits across eleven innings in his first two outings of the year. The 'Jackets tagged Bosacker for three hits in the first, but a pickoff of Luis Sanchez and a Kade Kern groundout with men at first and third kept it a 0-0 ballgame.

Augusta sent Cade Kuehler to the mound, looking for continued dominance from the man who hadn't allowed an earned run in four starts since being drafted last July. Kuehler instead fell victim to the long ball early, as Columbia first baseman Derlin Figueroa hit a two-run home run with two outs in the first, and right fielder Erick Peña led off the second with a solo shot to the same spot to provide an early cushion. The Fireflies would tack on a run in the fourth thanks to a two-out single from Jhonny Perdomo that bounced off the body of second baseman Joe Olsavsky, leaving Kuehler holding four earned runs through six solid innings.

The GreenJackets added two more hits against Bosacker, but did not move a man to third base. Bosacker left as the pitcher of record with five scoreless frames, allowing four hits and striking out four batters. He was succeeded by Logan Martin, who continued the run of dominance that defined the day.

As Martin settled in, the Fireflies put the game well out of reach in the 7th against reliever Adam Shoemaker. The inning started inauspiciously, as Erick Peña sent a seemingly routine ball out to center fielder Robert Gonzalez that was misread and then dropped, allowing him to reach third. The next four men all reached, and four runs came in against Shoemaker, all of which were earned after Gonzalez's miscue was ruled a triple by the home scorekeeper. Zack Austin came in to clean up the frame, and stranded two runners, retiring the side in the 8th as well for good measure.

Augusta never put a man in scoring position against Martin, who permitted two hits and a walk while striking out four in four innings. Martin would earn his first professional save after going four scoreless to finish the day, and post the second shutout of the season for the Columbia Fireflies. Bosacker earned his first win and Kuehler was tagged with his second loss, as the Fireflies improved to 10-5 atop the division, and Augusta fell to 7-9 in the middle of the pack.

First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 tomorrow as the two teams go toe to toe once more, part of an overarching six-game series between the two geographic rivals. Davis Polo takes the ball for Augusta looking for his first win, while Columbia counters with Emmanuel Reyes, who took a no-decision in his Opening Weekend start against the GreenJackets.

The GreenJackets will be back home at SRP Park next Tuesday, April 30th, for a six-game homestand against the Charleston Riverdogs. The fun-filled week includes Country Night, Star Wars Night, and Pavos Salvajes de Augusta Night, when Augusta takes the field in their Copa de la Diversion jerseys on Cinco de Mayo. More info about all the exciting occurrences can be found here: https://www.milb.com/augusta/fans/gj-homestand-preview.

