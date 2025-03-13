Shining in His League Debut: USL Championship Goal of the Week: Week 1 Winner
March 13, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Orange County SC YouTube Video
Check out the Orange County SC Statistics
• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...
United Soccer League Championship Stories from March 13, 2025
- Lexington Sporting Club Announces Updated Gate and Parking Lot Opening Times - Lexington Sporting Club
- Match Preview: North Carolina FC vs. Loudoun United FC - North Carolina FC
- Preview: Hounds at San Antonio FC - Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC
- By the Numbers: 2025 Week of Service - Sacramento Republic FC
- Broadcast Details Set for El Paso Locomotive FC's U.S. Open Cup First Round Match - El Paso Locomotive FC
- Hicks & Funfsinn Joins Lexington Sporting Club as Proud Partner - Lexington Sporting Club
- Miami FC Signs Tryouts Trialist Aaron Acloque - Miami FC
- Switchbacks FC Sign Goalkeeper Jonathan Burke for 2025 Season - Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC
- Kenardo Forbes, Hounds' Most Decorated Player, Announces Retirement - Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC
- New Mexico United Academy Launches 2025 USL Academy Schedule - New Mexico United
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Orange County SC Stories
- Orange County SC Pulls the Roots off in a 4-2 Win over Oakland to Start the USL Championship Season
- Champions on the Field Become Champions for the Community
- Orange County SC Wins Home Opener 4-2
- Orange County SC Sign Irvine Resident Tetsuya Kadono at Goalkeeper
- Orange County Soccer Club Teams up with Foodbeast to Elevate Game Day with Unique Food and Drink Experiences