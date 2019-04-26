Sharp's Strong Series Continues in Charleston

CHARLESTON, SC - Brian Sharp doubled and plated a run on Friday at Joe Riley Park. Columbia's first baseman continued his strong series in Charleston. The Fireflies lost the second game of the series, though, 8-3.

Sharp notched a two-hit game on Thursday that included a triple. The lefty has three hits this series with an RBI and a run scored.

Columbia (7-14) fell behind 7-0 after six innings on Friday. It attempted to rally with three runs in the seventh and eighth frames, but Charleston (10-12) had built too large of a lead. Ronny Mauricio continued to put the ball into play. The short stop doubled on Friday and now has 25 hits through 19 games, good for fifth in the league.

SCORING SUMMARY:

Bottom 4: Eric Wagaman homers ... Canaan Smith drives in a run with a double ... Junior Soto strikes two-run home run over left-field wall. CHS 4, COL 0

Bottom 5: Josh Breaux and Kyle Gray single in runs. CHS 6, COL 0

Bottom 6: Breaux knocks in another run with a single up the middle. CHS 7, COL 0

Top 7: Wagner Lagrange and Jose Medina drive in runs. CHS 7, COL 2

Top 8: Ronny Mauricio doubles and later moves to third, tags and scores on Brian Sharp's sacrifice fly. CHS 7, COL 3

Bottom 8: Wilkerman Garcia singles home Brandon Lockridge. CHS 8, COL 3

On Saturday, Columbia and Charleston continue their series. Right-hander Dedniel Nunez (2-1, 4.41) starts for the Fireflies and is expected to face RiverDogs righty Luis Medina (0-1, 10.80). First pitch is set for 6:05 ET at Joe Riley Park.

You can tune into the action at FirefliesLiveStream.com.

South Atlantic League Stories from April 26, 2019

