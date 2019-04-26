Lexington Legends to Host Luxury Baseball Experience

WHITAKER BANK BALLPARK (Lexington, KY) - The Lexington Legends will be creating an immersive experience for fans on Sunday, April 28 at 2:05pm as they pay homage to the famed Fyre Festive; the most luxurious music festival that never was. This exceptional baseball experience will allow fans to receive the full VIP treatment, unique to Whitaker Bank Ballpark. The high-class treatment begins as soon as you park the car.

"Minor League Baseball gives us the unique opportunity to create promotional nights centered around pop-culture and current events. We are excited to create this opportunity for fans while referencing one of the most talked about events in the past year," said Legends President/CEO, Andy Shea.

Chartered transportation will pick up fans from their cars and chauffer them to the front gates. At the entrances, fans will be met by supermodels distributing top shelf bourbon from Kentucky's finest distilleries. Local celebrity chef, Danny Franklyn, will whip up dishes that fans have truly never experienced at a ballpark before. Artisan cheeses, garden-fresh vegetables and locally baked bread are only a fraction of what fans can expect on that day's menu. Fans can stay hydrated courtesy of Pepsi with thirst-quenching, specialty water at all concession stands.

New options of seating will also be available to Legends faithful. Eco-friendly luxury suites will feature exclusive spaces for groups of coworkers, friends or social media influencers. There will be three tiers of extravagance for fans to choose which best suites their lifestyle. Fans who would like a different view of the game will be able to reserve field-level villas along the left field foul line. The villas will be outfitted with indoor seating, a small patio and dedicated server. Each villa will also feature air conditioning and central heating while also being waterproof.

Another level of indulgence will be the musical experience of the night. In a stadium known for hosting concerts and festivals, Sunday will feature the musical stylings of Ja Rule, Blink 182, Major Lazer, Lil Yachty, Kanye and more. Lucky fans will be selected to converse with the artists between innings, and will take Instagram-ready photos with them as well.

Sunday, April 28 will be a transformative experience for fans across the Bluegrass. Tickets can be purchased in person at the box office or online at www.lexingtonlegends.com. VIP villas and suites must be reserved in advance. Limited availability.

The Legends, a Class A affiliate of the Kansas City Royals and member of the South Atlantic League, play all home games at Whitaker Bank Ballpark in Lexington, Kentucky. For ticket information, call (859) 422-7867 or visit LexingtonLegends.com.

