Dads Score Early, Top Claws 6-2 on Friday
April 26, 2019 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Lakewood BlueClaws News Release
HICKORY, NC - Hickory used a three-run first inning to open up a lead and topped the BlueClaws 6-2 on Friday night at LP Frans Stadium. Jonathan Ornelas had four hits while Matt Whatley and Sherten Apostel had three hits apiece.
The BlueClaws (7-15) had won three of four coming in but have now split their first two games in Hickory (15-6).
Whatley's RBI single opened the scoring before Sam Huff's 10th home run of the season put the Crawdads up 3-0 in the first. Huff, who is tied for the Minor League Baseball lead, has now homered in three straight games.
Lakewood starter Tyler McKay (0-2) came out of the game after two innings, allowing three runs on seven hits.
After the BlueClaws got a run in the second on a throwing error, Hickory scored three times off Gilmael Troya in the third. Jose Almonte's RBI single made it 4-1, while Chad Smith added an RBI groundout and another run scored on a wild pitch.
Cole Stobbe took Crawdads starter Jean Casanova deep in the fourth to cut the lead to 6-2. It was Stobbe's first home run of the season and second as a BlueClaw after the Omaha native hit one last year at West Virginia.
Jonathan Guzman, who extended his hitting streak to eight games, had two hits for Lakewood in the loss. Alec Bohm had two hits, his 10th multi-hit game among the first 22 BlueClaws games of the year.
Lakewood reliever Ethan Evanko threw two perfect innings of relief after Ben Brown threw three. Brown fanned six and has struck out 11 over six scoreless innings in two appearances.
The teams continue their series on Saturday at 5:00 pm. LHP Jhordany Mezquita (1-2) starts for Lakewood opposite LHP John King (1-1).
