Hearn Makes MLB Debut with Rangers in Seattle

CHARLESTON, W.Va. - After being recalled from Triple-A Nashville Thursday by the Texas Rangers, LHP Taylor Hearn became the 80th former Power player to make his MLB debut after he took the hill against the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park Thursday night.

The Royce City, Texas, native did not fare well in his outing, lasting one-third of an inning in a 14-2 Mariners rout.

Drafted in the fifth round (164th overall) by the Washington Nationals in 2015, Hearn elevated through the Nationals system to Low-A Hagerstown in 2016. He was then traded along with LHP Felipe Rivero to the Pittsburgh Pirates for RHP Mark Melancon on July 30, 2016, ultimately bringing Hearn to West Virginia.

During his time with the Power, Hearn made eight appearances, including three starts, over 22.2 innings in the second half of the 2016 season. He went 1-1 with a 1.99 ERA and .183 BAA, while striking out 36 batters.

The southpaw spent all of 2017 with High-A Bradenton and was promoted to Double-A Altoona in 2018, where he was a Midseason All-Star. He was then dealt to the Texas Rangers in exchange for RHP Keone Kela just hours before the July 31st trade deadline.

After posting a 1-2 record with a 5.04 ERA over five starts for Double-A Frisco, the Rangers promoted Hearn to Triple-A Nashville for the start of the 2019 season. With the Sounds, Hearn started just four games and recorded a 1-3 record with a 4.05 ERA. Overall, the Oklahoma Baptist product was 12-23 with a career 3.51 ERA in 77 games (64 starts) in his Minor League career before his MLB debut Thursday.

Hearn becomes the fourth player from the 2016 West Virginia Power roster to make his big-league debut, joining catcher John Bormann and pitchers Tanner Anderson and Daniel Zamora. Hearn is the third former Power player to make his debut in 2019, joining OF Connor Joe and INF Cole Tucker.

