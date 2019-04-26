Rome Scores Six Unanswered Runs to Defeat Kannapolis 6-4

ROME, GA - On Friday the Rome Braves again used an 8th inning rally to take control of a tied game, this time taking down the Kannapolis Intimidators 6-4 after trailing most of the night. The reward is their first winning streak of the 2019 season.

Kannapolis got on the board in the 2nd inning against Braves starter RHP Alan Rangel, scoring four runs on four consecutive hits, all with two outs. From there the Braves were in catch-up mode on offense. They struck for a run in the 4th inning on a Griffin Benson RBI single. In the 6th inning they got two runs back thanks to a Benson RBI double and a Ricardo Rodriguez single up the middle. Rome finally pulled even with the visitors in the 7th as Andrew Moritz shot a two out single into left field. Moritz then stole second base and scored after Greg Cullen sent a rocket into the gap to make it 4-4.

The Braves entered the Bottom of the 8th still tied. Logan Brown hit a leadoff single into right. Benson followed with a walk. With runners on first and second and nobody out, Rodriguez laid down a sacrifice bunt. The throw from Kannapolis reliever RHP Vince Arobio popped out of the mitt of Ramon Beltre, allowing Brown to score on the error. Another run eventually came in on a wild pitch and Rome took the lead 6-4.

Kurt Hoekstra got his third save of the season in the 9th inning, striking out two and pitching around a double. Hoekstra has struck out 18 hitters in 9.1 innings this season. Victor Vodnik had his longest outing of the year and earned the win in exchange for 3 shutout frames. He struck out three Kannapolis hitters. Luis Mora made his first appearance since returning from the injured list and pitched a scoreless inning complete with a strikeout. He allowed a hit and a walk.

Brown was 3-4 with two runs scored and is currently batting .375. Benson finished 2-3 and had a double, walk, two RBI, and two runs scored. Justin Dean was 2-5 and Cullen was 1-4 with the RBI double.

All three victories during the winning streak were games which were either tied or where Rome trailed entering the Bottom of the 8th inning. Rome won 1-0 Wednesday, 3-2 Thursday and 6-4 Friday. Hoekstra has two saves during the streak, Lukas Young has one.

Rome and Kannapolis continue their four game series on Saturday evening. Game 3 is scheduled for 6 pm at State Mutual Stadium. Rome will start LHP Gabriel Noguera who will be making his season debut. Kannapolis counters with RHP Jonathan Stiever (1-2, 4.50).

Rome (9-12): 6 R 11 H 1 E

Kannapolis (8-12): 4 R 8 H 1 E

W: Victor Vodnik (1-1)

L: Vince Arobio (0-1)

S: Kurt Hoekstra (3)

Time: 2:56

Attendance: 2,342

