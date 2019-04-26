Hearn Gets Call-Up

April 26, 2019 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Hagerstown Suns News Release





HAGERSTOWN, MD - The Washington Nationals 2015 fifth round pick, Taylor Hearn made his major league debut last night with the Texas Rangers.

The lefty was lifted after tossing just 0.1 innings, but surrendering five runs, four of which were earned. The Oklahoma Baptist-product walked four batters in the outing, struggling to hit the strike zone.

Hearn spent part of the 2016 season with the Suns, working 22.2 innings, while sitting with a 3.18 ERA through eight outings, two of which were starts. The 24-year-old was traded to the Pittsburgh Pirates mid-way through the 2016 season in exchange for Mark Melancon . Melancon finished the 2016 season with the Nationals before leaving for the San Francsico Giants in free agency the following offseason.

The Rangers acquired Hearn through a July 31, 2018 trade where they sent Keone Kela to the Pirates.

Hearn is the third former Suns player to make his major league debut in 2019 and the 202nd overall to do so.

The Royse City, Texas-Native grew up less than an hour drive from Globe Life Park in Arlington. While his first start was on the road in Seattle, he will have the opportunity to pitch near his hometown in the future.

For more information about former Suns players, visit hagerstownsuns.com.

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from April 26, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.